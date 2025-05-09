90% Burn Victim Treated at Tirunelveli Kauvery Hospital Returns to Normal Life Without Scars or Contractures

VMPL

Tirunelvali (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9: A patient who suffered 90% burns in an accident, was treated at Tirunelveli Kauvery Hospital and recovered completely without any burn scars or contractures and returned to his normal lifestyle.

A worker aged 50, working in a private company suffered 90% burns on his face, neck, and front and back of his body and legs, in a fire accident that happened at work and was admitted at a private hospital for treatment.

Even after three days of treatment, the patient's condition did not improve; on the contrary it became worse (Wound infection & Septicaemia), and he was then admitted to the Tirunelveli Kauvery Hospital for further treatment.

He was given immediate treatment by a team of doctors led by Dr. G. R. Balaji Sharma, Consultant Plastic Surgeon.

Since the burn was severe (Stage 2 b), modern surgical procedures required for the treatment of the burn were immediately performed.

The patient was kept in an isolated ward to prevent infection.

He was given the best treatment as per the burn treatment protocols.

His condition improved steadily over the next few days, and he was discharged without any complications.

Speaking of this, Dr. G.R. Balaji Sharma, Plastic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, said, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the general physician, ICU doctors, anaesthetists, nurses, physiotherapist, dietician, and all the hospital staff who handled this complex situation with patience and skill, and provided treatment with utmost dedication.

I am very happy to say that not only has the patient's health improved, but he has also recovered well and has returned to normal life without any defects or scars."

