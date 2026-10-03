95 teams compete as Clubb Canopy concludes Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour’s Chandigarh leg

Mohali: Clubb Canopy in Sector 118, Mohali, concluded the second edition of the Indian Padel Tour’s City Open Chandigarh with a sharp rise in participation, with 95 teams taking part this year compared with 35 teams in the previous edition.

The four-day tournament, held from September 24 to 27 as part of the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour 2026–27 season, brought together more than 192 players and over 400 spectators and guests at the Mohali venue. Players travelled from across the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu, Punjab and the Chandigarh Tricity, reflecting the growing competitive reach of padel in India.

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The Chandigarh-Mohali leg featured seven categories: Men's Beginner, Men’s Intermediate, Men’s Advanced, Men’s 40+, Women’s Beginner, Women’s Intermediate and Women’s Advanced. The increase from 35 teams last year to 95 this year also translated into a more competitive knockout stage, with matches continuing late into the night as players competed for a share of the ₹2 lakh prize pool.

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Competitive games and local support

The tournament produced several closely fought encounters in the quarter finals, including the knockout meeting between Jasmer Kapani and Rohan Jain versus Bhavuk Dua and Jeetpal Chauhan. During the match, Kapani twisted his ankle near the net and required medical attention before returning to the court. The pair eventually won the contest (9-6) and progressed to the semi-finals.

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Local support was particularly visible during the heated quarter final’s match in the advanced category involving Chandigarh pair Yuvraj Kooka and Samin Bhargava, who faced Delhi duo Raaghav Bagga and Yuvraj Mehta. The clash brought together players and the spectators representing & supporting the two prominent padel-playing regions, with the Chandigarh pair (Yuvraj Kooka and Samin Bhargava) receiving strong support from the home crowd who went on to secure the win after a fierce 1-1 tie breaker with the scores (9-7).

With games extending into midnight and beyond on some days, the competition maintained a strong atmosphere throughout the knockout stages. Favourable weather, food and hospitality at the venue further added to the overall tournament experience.

Digital screens at the venue displayed point and scoring information, while Mercedes-Benz branding and the AMG vehicle display formed part of the tournament setup. The association comes as Mercedes-Benz India serves as the title partner of the Indian Padel Tour for the 2026–27 season.

Winners across seven categories

In a closely contested Men’s Beginner final, Ajitesh Kaushal and Vidur Ahuja defeated Gautam Kaushal and Suvir Singh 7–5, 3–6, 14–12 in a deciding tie-break to claim the title after a tightly fought match.

In the Men’s Intermediate final, Vansh Bhagtani and Yash Nagdev defeated Sagar Ahuja and Nivesh Poddar 4–6, 6–2, 6–1. The Men’s Advanced title went to Paramveer Bajwa and Samar Malhotra, who defeated Yuvraj Kooka and Samin Bhargava 6–2, 6–2.

In Men’s 40+, Akshay Jalan and Ankit Agarwal defeated Mukul Kumar and Kanwar Dhillon 6–2, 6–0. In Women’s Beginner, Bhavya Wadhawan and Shrawasti Kundiliya defeated Hridaya Patel and Rushali Singh 6–1, 6–0.

The Women’s Intermediate title was won by Ishika Kankaria and Gul Arora, who defeated Amaya Kothari and Kyra Pereira 6–4, 4–6, 6–2. In Women’s Advanced, Mansi Malhotra and Vaibhavi Deshmukh defeated Aashna Mehra and Radhika Vasudeva 6–2, 6–3.

Prize distribution ceremony

The tournament concluded with a prize distribution ceremony attended by distinguished Guests of Honour, including Shri Rakesh Kaushal, former IPS officer and former DIG of Punjab; Mrs. Anjum Moudgil, Indian shooter, Arjuna Award recipient and two-time Olympian; and Mr. Harjyot Singh, CEO of Joshi Auto Zone. The dignitaries presented trophies and recognised the winners and finalists across the seven categories, marking the conclusion of four days of competitive padel at Clubb Canopy in Mohali.

Clubb Canopy continues to strengthen Chandigarh-Mohali’s padel ecosystem

For Clubb Canopy founder Anirudh Kaushal, also a singer and artist by profession, the tournament’s second edition was significant not only for the venue but also for the wider development of the sport.

“We are extremely proud to have hosted the Indian Padel Tour for the second time. The growth from last year has been phenomenal, both in terms of the number of players and spectators and the level of competition on court. The association with Mercedes-Benz has also brought greater involvement and visibility to the tournament. What has been especially encouraging is seeing players travel from different parts of the country to compete here. We hope this growth of padel continues nationwide and creates greater opportunities for our sportsmen and women to compete at higher levels and achieve stronger results on the global stage.”

The Indian Padel Tour, operated by PadelPark India, forms part of a wider professional tournament structure for the sport in India. The 2026–27 season includes tournaments across multiple cities, with the Mercedes-Benz partnership covering the season.

For Clubb Canopy, the completion of City Open Chandigarh 2.0 marks another milestone in building a competitive padel environment in the Chandigarh-Mohali region. With participation rising from 35 teams in the previous edition to 95 teams this year, the tournament reflected increasing competitive interest in the sport while strengthening the region’s position as an emerging destination for organised padel competition.

Contact & Information

For bookings, tournament updates, general enquiries and more information about

Clubb Canopy, visitors and players can connect through the club’s official channels.

Location: Sector 118, Airport Road, Opp. Gillco Parkhill, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160055

Bookings: https://hudle.in/venues/clubb-canopy/517848

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clubbcanopy/?hl=en

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4f1ZThTKiCkUiEGAA

Contact: +91 9501496555

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