99% of Indian entrepreneurs are reshaping their businesses for AI: HSBC Report

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Indian entrepreneurs are embracing artificial intelligence (AI), faster than their global peers, recognizing it as a driver of business transformation, with almost all planning to adapt their operations and more than half expecting to invest between 11% and 30% of their turnover in AI over the next 12 months.

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HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026 found that 99% of Indian entrepreneurs surveyed have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business operations in response to AI, compared with 95% globally. Almost two-thirds (65%) have already adjusted their businesses to prepare for AI's impact, ahead of the global average of 60%.

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Contrary to widespread fears about AI and jobs, almost half (45 per cent) of the Indian entrepreneurs who participated in the survey expect AI to increase employee headcount within the next two years while 25% expect it to decrease.

More than half (54%) plan to invest between 11% and 30% of their turnover in AI, compared with 61% globally. For many, AI is viewed not only as an efficiency tool, but also as a source of competitive advantage. The findings showed that 46% of Indian entrepreneurs see it helping them gain a competitive advantage, while 42% believe it can help identify new markets or areas for business. A further 39% cite increasing employee productivity and improving profit margins as potential benefits.

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Entrepreneurs emphasized that successful adoption will require careful management. Their leading concerns included data privacy and security risks (44%), employee resistance driven by fears of job losses (38%) and integrating AI into legacy systems without causing disruption (35%). Despite these challenges, 54% report 'a great deal' of trust in AI to support business activities compared with 46% globally.

The research, which surveyed more than 3,000 high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) entrepreneurs globally, also shows that Indian entrepreneurs remain positive about their financial and business prospects. Ninety-seven per cent expect their personal wealth to improve over the next few years, up from 95% in 2025 and above the global average of 90%. More than half (51%) expect their wealth to get 'a lot better', compared with 44% globally.

Similarly, 97% feel positive about their current business prospects, compared with 95% globally. The leading reasons for optimism are technological advancements (46%), business opportunities and performance (42%), and advancements in AI (40%).

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said: "Indian entrepreneurs are approaching AI with ambition, recognising its potential to strengthen competitiveness and support the next phase of business growth. Their willingness to invest significantly in AI reflects strong confidence in the opportunities ahead. With high levels of trust in AI and a global approach to business, Indian entrepreneurs are well placed to convert technological progress into long-term growth."

Other key findings include:

- Global lifestyles: Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Indian entrepreneurs plan to relocate or add an additional residency, broadly in line with the global average of 70%. Singapore is the most popular destination (14%), followed by France, the UK and the US, each at 11%.

- Diversified portfolios: The most commonly held personal investments and financial products include gold (63%), cash (54%), real estate funds (51%), and private equity funds (48%).

- Planned investment increases: Among those who already hold the relevant assets, 71% plan to increase their investment in real estate funds over the next 12 months. This is followed by gold, direct investments in private companies and infrastructure funds, each at 61%.

- Investment priorities: The leading factors influencing alternative-asset investment decisions are higher risk-adjusted returns (50%), inflation protection (46%), and portfolio diversification (46%).

- Key investment concerns: Entrepreneurs' main concerns about alternative assets are a lack of valuation transparency (39%), high management fees and costs (38%), market correction risk (36%), and limited liquidity (36%).

- Protecting wealth: The leading investment influences are protecting financial wealth against inflation (47%), protecting wealth against losses (43%), and achieving global diversification (35%).

Notes to editors

About HSBC Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report

The findings are based on extensive research conducted by Ipsos UK on behalf of HSBC among 3,085 high net worth business owners with at least US$2m of investable assets. A third (1,101) were ultra-high net worth with a net worth of more than US$100m. The fieldwork, conducted between 1 April and 15 May 2026, was conducted online in mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and US. See the report for the full methodology.

About HSBC Private Bank

HSBC Private Bank helps clients manage, grow and preserve their wealth for generations to come. Its network of global experts helps clients access investment opportunities around the world, plan for the future with wealth and succession planning, manage their portfolio with tailored solutions, and find the right support for their philanthropy.

www.privatebanking.hsbc.com

About HSBC India

HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 34 branches across 22 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with over 48,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,438bn at 30 June 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

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