999 units of Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition booked in wink of an eye

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Unveiled on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition created history on Saturday when bookings opened at 11:00 AM, with all 999 units, according to the carmaker, sold out in just 135 seconds.

Originally conceived as a 300-unit collector's edition, the automaker said unprecedented demand led Mahindra to expand allocations to 999 units, which still vanished in just over two minutes.

Customers confirmed their bookings by paying the booking amount of Rs 21,000. Deliveries will begin on September 20.

"This milestone comes as part of Mahindra's electric origin SUV lineup, a showcase of India's world-class EV design and technology. It also reflects the company's Unlimit India vision -- pushing boundaries to create global-first innovations that inspire pride, passion and progress," the carmaker said.

On August 14, Mahindra, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition -- a limited-run electric SUV.

Admired by children and adults alike, Batman represents intelligence, skill, and technical savvy. The Batman Edition of the BE 6 taps into this enduring legacy, offering fans a tangible way to connect with one of the most iconic figures in popular culture.

The limited-edition car is priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger and installation cost).

Buyers have the option of installing a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger at additional cost.

Finished in an exclusive Custom Satin Black colour, the car's features include 20-inch R20 alloy wheels, Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake callipers, and an Infinity Roof etched with the Bat emblem.

Lighting, too, has been given a unique touch, with Night Trail carpet lamps projecting the Bat symbol onto the ground. (ANI)

