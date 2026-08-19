A B Cotspin India Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 52.89% Revenue Growth and 20.93% PAT Growth YoY
PNN
New Delhi [India], August 19: A B Cotspin India Ltd. (NSE: ABCOTS | BSE: 544522), a leading textile manufacturer with over 25 years of industry expertise, has announced its Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The Company delivered strong year-on-year growth during Q1 FY27, led by a significant increase in revenue and continued growth in absolute profitability.
Key Financial Highlights
Total Revenue
Q1 FY27 - ₹101.98 Cr
Q1 FY26 - ₹66.70 Cr
YoY Change - 52.89%
Profit Before Tax
Q1 FY27 - ₹6.84 Cr
Q1 FY26 - ₹5.80 Cr
YoY Change - 17.79%
Net Profit
Q1 FY27 - ₹5.10 Cr
Q1 FY26 - ₹4.22 Cr
YoY Change - 20.93%
Diluted EPS
Q1 FY27 - ₹ 2.32
Q1 FY26 - ₹ 1.93
YoY Change - 20.21%
Strong Revenue Growth
Total revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹101.98 crore, compared with ₹66.70 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 52.89% year-on-year growth.
Continued Growth in Profitability
Profit Before Tax increased to ₹6.84 crore from ₹5.80 crore, representing growth of 17.79%. Net Profit rose to ₹5.10 crore, compared with ₹4.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering 20.93% growth.
Diluted EPS improved to ₹2.32 from ₹1.93 in Q1 FY26.
While margins moderated during the quarter, with Net Profit Margin at 5.00% versus 6.33% and PBT Margin at 6.71% versus 8.70%, the Company continued to deliver year-on-year growth in absolute profitability.
Management Outlook
A B Cotspin India Ltd. remains focused on executing its growth strategy, strengthening operational performance and creating sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.
For FY2026-27, the Company has earlier guided towards Total Revenue of approximately ₹350-400 crore and EBITDA of ₹50-60 crore.
The Company continues to focus on quality, operational discipline and sustainable manufacturing while working towards consistent growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.
About A B Cotspin India Ltd.
A B Cotspin India Ltd. is a textile manufacturing company with over 25 years of industry expertise, committed to quality, operational discipline and sustainable manufacturing.
NSE Symbol: ABCOTS, BSE Scrip Code: 544522
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