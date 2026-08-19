A B Cotspin India Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 52.89% Revenue Growth and 20.93% PAT Growth YoY

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New Delhi [India], August 19: A B Cotspin India Ltd. (NSE: ABCOTS | BSE: 544522), a leading textile manufacturer with over 25 years of industry expertise, has announced its Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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The Company delivered strong year-on-year growth during Q1 FY27, led by a significant increase in revenue and continued growth in absolute profitability.

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Key Financial Highlights

Total Revenue

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Q1 FY27 - ₹101.98 Cr

Q1 FY26 - ₹66.70 Cr

YoY Change - 52.89%

Profit Before Tax

Q1 FY27 - ₹6.84 Cr

Q1 FY26 - ₹5.80 Cr

YoY Change - 17.79%

Net Profit

Q1 FY27 - ₹5.10 Cr

Q1 FY26 - ₹4.22 Cr

YoY Change - 20.93%

Diluted EPS

Q1 FY27 - ₹ 2.32

Q1 FY26 - ₹ 1.93

YoY Change - 20.21%

Strong Revenue Growth

Total revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹101.98 crore, compared with ₹66.70 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 52.89% year-on-year growth.

Continued Growth in Profitability

Profit Before Tax increased to ₹6.84 crore from ₹5.80 crore, representing growth of 17.79%. Net Profit rose to ₹5.10 crore, compared with ₹4.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering 20.93% growth.

Diluted EPS improved to ₹2.32 from ₹1.93 in Q1 FY26.

While margins moderated during the quarter, with Net Profit Margin at 5.00% versus 6.33% and PBT Margin at 6.71% versus 8.70%, the Company continued to deliver year-on-year growth in absolute profitability.

Management Outlook

A B Cotspin India Ltd. remains focused on executing its growth strategy, strengthening operational performance and creating sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.

For FY2026-27, the Company has earlier guided towards Total Revenue of approximately ₹350-400 crore and EBITDA of ₹50-60 crore.

The Company continues to focus on quality, operational discipline and sustainable manufacturing while working towards consistent growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.

About A B Cotspin India Ltd.

A B Cotspin India Ltd. is a textile manufacturing company with over 25 years of industry expertise, committed to quality, operational discipline and sustainable manufacturing.

NSE Symbol: ABCOTS, BSE Scrip Code: 544522

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