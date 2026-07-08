A Big Announcement for Indian Volleyball on 8 July: Dhiraj Manjeri and Kulvant Baliyan to Unveil a New Vision After UP Pro Volleyball League Success

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New Delhi [India], July 8: Indian volleyball is set to witness another defining moment as Dhiraj Manjeri, Founder & Managing Director of Manjeri Group, and Kulvant Baliyan, Founder of Adiyogi Sports, prepare to make a major announcement on 8 July 2026.

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Following the historic success of the Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League, which achieved an impressive 400+ million viewership, the two visionaries are now ready to unveil their next big vision for Indian volleyball. Their previous initiative significantly elevated the sport's profile and demonstrated the growing potential of volleyball across the country.

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While the details of the upcoming announcement remain confidential, it is expected to mark another significant milestone for Indian volleyball and further strengthen the sport's future.

The unveiling is expected to witness the presence of eminent personalities from the sports fraternity, corporate sector, government, and the volleyball community, making it one of the most anticipated sporting announcements of the year.

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With anticipation building across the country, all eyes are now on 8 July 2026, as Indian volleyball prepares to embrace its next chapter.

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