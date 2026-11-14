A big platform for aspiring actors and models- OMG Face of the Year Season 4 registrations now open!!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], November 14: The hunt for India’s next breakout actor and model begins! Featuring a celebrity jury, four city auditions, exciting career opportunities and prize money of up to ₹3 lakh for the Streax Professionals Hair Style Icon winner, OMG Face of the Year Season 4 invites aspiring talent to step into the spotlight.

Every star has a beginning, and yours could start here! OMG Face of the Year Season 4 is officially opening online nominations, inviting aspiring actors, models and performers from across India to showcase their talent and take their first step towards the spotlight. With Streax Professionals as the Title Partner and D’Cot Fashion as the Powered By Partner, this season aims to create an exciting platform for discovering fresh faces and celebrating emerging talent across fashion and entertainment.

Whether you dream of making it big on screen, walking the runway or building a career in fashion and entertainment, OMG Face of the Year Season 4 offers an opportunity to put your potential in the spotlight. The digital-first talent hunt will feature multiple rounds across acting, dance, fitness, photography and runway, giving participants the chance to showcase their versatility, confidence and individuality.

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Taking the search nationwide, this season will feature four on-ground auditions across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata , opening doors for aspiring talent from different parts of the country. Following the selection process, the top 20 finalists will make their way to Mumbai to compete for the coveted title of OMG Face of the Year Season 4.

Adding star power to the competition, this season's celebrity jury will feature talented actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aditi Pohankar and Pushkar Jog , actor known for his work in Marathi cinema. Their presence will bring an exciting industry perspective to the search for the next promising faces in entertainment and fashion.

The winner of OMG Face of the Year Season 4 will receive prize money of ₹1 lakh (terms and conditions apply), along with exciting opportunities designed to help take their career to the next level. The winner will also receive a magazine cover feature, a professional photoshoot with renowned photographer Amit Khanna , and opportunities for brand endorsements, offering a stepping stone towards greater visibility and industry recognition.

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In an exciting extension of the platform, Streax Professionals Hair Style Icon , presented as part of OMG Face of the Year, will celebrate exceptional hairstyling talent and recognise professionals who demonstrate creativity, skill and a distinctive artistic vision.

The initiative will offer a winner incentive of ₹3 lakh , creating an exciting opportunity for hairstylists to showcase their expertise and gain recognition for their craft. The Streax Professionals Hair Style Icon jury will feature Najeeb Rehman, Shirin Merchant and Rochelle Chhabra , bringing their expertise and perspective to the search for outstanding hairstyling talent.

Speaking about the opening of nominations, Parimal Mehhta, Founder of Blanckanvas Media by Minaaz, said, “We want OMG Face of the Year to be a launchpad for aspiring actors and models who have the talent, ambition and confidence to dream big. There is immense potential across India, and our goal is to give deserving individuals a platform to showcase what makes them unique. With Season 4, we are opening our gates to the next generation of talent and inviting them to take that first step towards the spotlight. With our partners, an exciting celebrity jury and opportunities that extend beyond the competition, we hope to create a meaningful platform where emerging talent can be discovered and encouraged to pursue their ambitions.”

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With its nationwide search, celebrity jury, industry opportunities and dedicated platform for hairstyling talent, OMG Face of the Year Season 4 aims to bring together the next generation of personalities who could make their mark across fashion and entertainment.

The search is on. The spotlight is waiting. Could you be India’s next big face?

ONLINE NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

Aspiring actors, models and performers can register at https://omgfaceoftheyear.com/ and take their first step towards the OMG Face of the Year Season 4 journey.

Your talent. Your moment. Your chance to be discovered.

The ₹1 lakh OMG Face of the Year prize and ₹3 lakh Streax Professionals Hair Style Icon winner incentive are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Brand endorsements and other opportunities are subject to selection, brand requirements and applicable terms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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