New Delhi [India], May 13: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Indore Campus, organized the Convocation Ceremony of the School of Business Management (SBM).The ceremony celebrated the successes of the graduating MBA students, acknowledging their educational journey and ushering them into a world of professional possibilities.

The ceremony was honoured by the dignified Chief Guest, Gunjan Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bata India Ltd whose speech gave valuable inputs and motivation to the graduating batch. The ceremony was chaired by Akhilesh Rathi, Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University Mumbai. Other notable dignitaries present included Mr. Ashish Apte (Controller of Examinations), Mr. Ajay Bankda (Mentor, NMIMS Indore), and Mr. Arvind Banthia (Chairman, LPC & Mentor, NMIMS Indore).

The ceremony began with the NMIMS Anthem, followed by the lamp-lighting setting a reverent tone for the event. Akhilesh Rathi officially opened the convocation, following which the dignitaries were greeted with bouquets and souvenirs.

Ashish Apte, Comptroller of Examinations and the Nominee of the Registrar, facilitated the official proceedings, with the Welcome Address being given by Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor and Nominee of Vice Chancellor. A comprehensive overview of the School of Business Management through key milestones, academic developments, and student excellence was presented by Dr. Anshuman Jaswal, Director, SVKM's NMIMS Indore.

Following the event, Dr. Jaswal said: "Today marks not just the end of an academic journey, but the beginning of a lifelong commitment to growth, gratitude, and contribution. We expect our graduates to honour those who supported them, and move forward with the wisdom and responsibility that comes with true education. This is the journey of transformation -- from being a Vidyarthi (student) to becoming a Vidvan (wise individual). They should embrace the challenges ahead with confidence, and strive to contribute meaningfully to society."

A special moment of pride was the announcement of academic awards and the Dean's List certificates by the Chief Guest, Gunjan Shah. The crowning moment was the Best Student Award, also given by Shah, awarded for outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

In his convocation address, Gunjan Shah motivated students with his experience spanning industries such as FMCG, Telecom, and Retail, and highlighted the importance of strategic thinking, flexibility, and people-focused leadership in the fast-paced global business environment today. Based on his vast experience at Bata India, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, and Motorola, Shah urged the graduates to remain dedicated to lifelong learning, perseverance, and teamwork.

The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by the Associate Dean, Dr. Suman Chakraborty, the official announcement of the closure of the convocation, the National Anthem, and a photo session of celebration followed by lunch.

Dressed in their best ethnic wear, graduates, faculty, and family members exchanged smiles of happiness and pride as they attended the culmination of a momentous chapter and the launch of a promising new one. The convocation not only showcased the scholarly discipline and values ingrained in NMIMS, but the vision too of building leaders who are future-ready.

About School of Business Management, NMIMS Indore

The School of Business Management, Indore of SVKM's NMIMS-Deemed to be University evolved from the need for an excellent business school in Central India. School of Management aims at imparting management education with a global perspective and local relevance. School of Management equips students with higher-order thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. The students are encountered with real-world business scenarios with case method as a main pedagogical tool and competent and experienced faculty members as facilitators. We prepare students to work with mega-corporations, family-owned businesses as well as start-ups. Social sensitivity is the credo at School of Management, where students are sensitized to respond to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge for creating a sustainable society.

