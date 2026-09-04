Asia’s premier culinary celebration, followed by a month of citywide Only in Hong Kong flavours and experiences Hong Kong (NewsVoir) The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to return bigger and bolder this autumn, transforming the Central Stage, Central Harbourfront Event Space into a vibrant epicurean paradise from 29 October to 1 November 2026. Set against the iconic Victoria Harbour skyline, the festival will feature over 300 booths, including dedicated spirit booths and dining partners.

Asia’s premier culinary celebration, followed by a month of citywide Only in Hong Kong flavours and experiences Across four unforgettable days, Indian visitors can indulge in world-class gastronomy, and vibrant live entertainment — all in one spectacular harbourfront setting. The culinary celebration will then continue throughout November with Hong Kong Wine & Dine Month, bringing exclusive dining offers, curated menus and gourmet experiences to restaurants and drinks across the city.

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A World-Class Celebration of Drinks Drinks takes centre stage with an exceptional global line-up spanning China, France, Italy, Spain, Georgia and the United Kingdom, alongside brand-new pavilions from Australia, Canada and South Korea. From established Old World producers to emerging regions and contemporary trends such as sparkling teas, and creative drinks, the festival offers something to suit every palate.

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A major highlight this year is the spotlight on Bordeaux. Following the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB), visitors will enjoy unprecedented access to internationally acclaimed Bordeaux labels and exclusive tasting experiences throughout the festival.

The highly anticipated Grand Wine Pavilion will feature more than 20 exceptional selections of premium wine merchants. Within the Pavilion, over 20 expert-led masterclasses and tastings, hosted by Master Sommeliers and industry specialists, will guide guests through immersive journeys into celebrated regions, artisanal craftsmanship, and remarkable vintages Elevated Dining and Exclusive “Only in Hong Kong” Flavours Equally anticipated is the Tasting Room, bringing together acclaimed chefs from Hong Kong and around the world. Specially created tasting menus — available exclusively during the festival, offering guests an intimate and elevated exploration of culinary artistry and flavour innovation. This year's line-up brings together a star – studded roster of culinary talents from around the world, including Chef Edward Lee, known to audiences worldwide through Netflix's Culinary Class Wars; Chef Thierry Marx, the World-Renowned Master of French Gastronomy recognised for his French culinary vision and distinguished Michelin-starred career; Chef Chen Zhi Ping of Shanghai’s Meet the Bund, recognised by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Michelin accolades; and Chef Justin Yang Yan Bin of Hong Kong's newly opened contemporary Chinese dining destination QUAN, who was named first runner-up in The Divine Dish China. Each will present exclusive culinary creations for Tasting Room guests.

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Beyond the signature festival experiences, this year's edition introduces an exciting new highlight: "Only in Hong Kong" Flavours. More than 100 restaurants, including Michelin-starred establishments, luxury hotels and local favourites, will showcase a remarkable line-up of signature dishes celebrating Hong Kong's rich and diverse culinary scene. From local chef-crafted specialties to iconic street food creations, these limited-edition offerings promise an authentic and unforgettable taste of the city.

Join the Festival — and Stay for Wine & Dine Month From world-class drinks to exclusive festival-only dishes, Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2026 promises a true feast for the senses. Beyond the four-day harbourfront celebration, visitors are invited to extend their stay and immerse themselves in Wine & Dine Month throughout November.

With special menus and exclusive offers at participating restaurants and bars across the city, Hong Kong transforms into a month-long showcase of culinary excellence — offering even more reasons to sip, savour and explore its dynamic dining scene. Mark your calendars now and join food and wine enthusiasts from around the world at Asia’s culinary capital.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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