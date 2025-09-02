A Decade of MAX Marketing — Redefining How India Watches, Talks, and Celebrates Cinema

India’s biggest film marketing agency, MAX Marketing, has completed 10 glorious years — a decade that has redefined how Indian films are promoted and celebrated. What began in 2015 as a boutique agency under the leadership of Varun Gupta has today become a powerhouse with over 150 campaigns across Hindi, South Indian, and regional cinema. From blockbusters like RRR, Animal, Kabir Singh, Kalki 2898 AD, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and Crew to socially relevant films such as Padman, Article 370, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Major and HanuMan, MAX has consistently gone beyond marketing to create campaigns that transformed into cultural moments. Over the years, the agency has earned admiration from the industry’s biggest stars. Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandana and many others have praised MAX’s innovative approach and instinctive understanding of audiences. Varun Dhawan called it an “uncanny ability to connect with the masses,” while Anil Kapoor admired their energy and fresh ideas, noting that Varun Gupta leads with both passion and vision. Tabu credited the agency for playing a key role in her recent string of hits, while Yami Gautam admired their ability to capture the pulse of audiences. For South star Adivi Sesh, who made his Hindi debut with Major, there was “no better organization” than MAX to handle his film’s marketing journey.

Advertisement

The foundation of MAX’s success lies in its ability to tailor every campaign uniquely, ensuring no two films are promoted in the same way. Kabir Singh became a youth-driven phenomenon through its music and emotional appeal, while RRR was positioned as a true pan-India epic with global resonance, marked by innovations like the PVRRR association. Kalki 2898 AD was marketed through futuristic, immersive experiences that mirrored the scale of the film, and Drishyam 2 used suspense-led storytelling to revive nostalgia while attracting new audiences. With thought-provoking projects like Padman, Article 370, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, the focus shifted toward sparking dialogue while preserving cinematic appeal. Even genres often considered niche — such as horror thrillers like Shaitaan or mythological spectacles like HanuMan — were turned into mass conversations through MAX’s insight-driven approach.

MAX’s reach extends far beyond Bollywood and pan-India blockbusters. The agency has created successful campaigns for regional films including Ved in Marathi, Taaro Thayo in Gujarati, Jombieland in Punjabi and Dasara in Telugu. This adaptability across industries and languages highlights their versatility in connecting with audiences at both a national and regional level.

Advertisement

What sets MAX apart is the balance between data-driven insights and emotionally resonant storytelling. Their campaigns are designed not just to create pre-release hype but also to sustain conversations long after a film’s release, ensuring both cultural impact and commercial success. Over the last decade, MAX has not only created excitement around films but also shaped the very way Indian audiences experience cinema.

As MAX Marketing enters its next chapter, its mission remains the same — to push boundaries, craft iconic campaigns, and celebrate cinema with passion and purpose. Ten years on, MAX has established itself not just as a marketing agency but as an integral part of Indian cinema’s cultural journey.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)