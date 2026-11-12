A ‘Diwali Pahat with a Difference’: Sugee announces Rs 2.15 crore assistance for drought-affected farmers and communities across Maharashtra

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Celebrating the true spirit of Diwali through music, culture and compassion, Sugee Group presented a ‘Diwali Pahat with a Difference’ at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 10,000 music lovers coming together to celebrate the festive morning. Going beyond a cultural celebration, Sugee Group announced financial assistance of ₹2.15 crore for drought-affected farmers and communities across Maharashtra.

The assistance comes at a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing serious challenges due to drought, water scarcity and the increasing financial burden on farmers. The funds will be distributed through five organisations including Parijat Foundation (₹51 lakh), Naam Foundation (₹51 lakh), Gram Mangal (₹51 lakh), Saraswati Devi Vidya Vikas Trust (₹51 lakh) and Mahajap Foundation (₹11 lakh).

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder of Sugee Group said, “The drought situation in Maharashtra is extremely serious. Water scarcity and the complex basic challenges faced by farmers are matters of concern for all of us. No amount of assistance can be enough for farmers facing such difficult circumstances. The coming eight months are likely to be particularly challenging.

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Marathi actors Swapnil Joshi and Makarand Anaspure (Co-founder, NAAM Foundation) along with representatives of partner NGOs during the handover of Rs. 2.15 crore donated by Sugee Group towards drought relief and water support initiatives in Maharashtra, presented at Sugee Group’s flagship ‘Diwali Pahaat 2026’ held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, Mumbai. Other well-wishers attending the event also contributed towards the funds. The funds were presented to leading non-profits including NAAM Foundation, Mahajapa Foundation, Parijat Mumbai, Gram Mangal, and Saraswati Devi Vidya Vikas Trust.

Through this initiative, Sugee has taken a small step towards fulfilling its social responsibility. I appeal to everyone to come forward and extend generous support to our farming community. Farmers must know that the entire state of Maharashtra stands firmly with them.”

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The cultural celebration featured captivating performances by renowned classical vocalist Rahul Deshpande, popular actor and anchor Sankarshan Karhade, singer Prajakta Shukre and poet Abhi Munde. Actors Swapnil Joshi, and Makarand Anaspure, associated with Naam Foundation, were also present for the event.

Through ‘Sugee Diwali Pahat with a Difference’, the group highlighted that festivals are not merely occasions for celebration but also opportunities to preserve cultural traditions, strengthen community bonds and extend a helping hand to those in need. The initiative beautifully brought together Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage and a strong message of social responsibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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