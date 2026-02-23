A Film, A Movement: Shatak Receives Unmatched Nationwide Support

New Delhi [India], February 23: After weeks of anticipation, Shatak released in theatres on 20th February and has received an incredible response from audiences across the country. From metros to smaller towns, cinema halls are witnessing emotional reactions, standing ovations, and heartfelt appreciation. Viewers are calling the film powerful, inspiring, and deeply moving. Many have described it as an eye-opening experience that brings pride and a strong sense of connection to an important chapter of history.

Advertisement

Based on real accounts of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment to the nation, Shatak highlights a story that has touched millions and sparked meaningful conversations across communities.

Advertisement

The film received encouragement from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Ji, further amplifying its significance. Adding to the national appreciation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji also congratulated the team and extended his best wishes for the film’s success, acknowledging its contribution to commemorating an important milestone.

Advertisement

Elevating the narrative is the commanding voiceover by superstar Ajay Devgn, whose powerful narration has been widely applauded for adding gravitas, intensity, and emotional depth to the storytelling.

Commemorating 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the release has turned into a people’s celebration, bringing together families, youth, and elders in large numbers.

Advertisement

More than just a film, Shatak has become an emotional movement — reflecting the rising spirit of service and pride, as the saffron flag soars higher in the hearts of millions across the nation.

Shatak is now playing in theatres nationwide.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)