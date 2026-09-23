DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / A Full Moon for Every Child: STARTRADER's STARCARES Brings Support to SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City

A Full Moon for Every Child: STARTRADER's STARCARES Brings Support to SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:16 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Mid-Autumn initiative delivered gift sets, household essentials and direct financial support to 213 people at the village in Go Vap.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARCARES, the corporate social responsibility programme of global multi-asset broker STARTRADER, hosted "A Full Moon for Every Child," a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City in Go Vap. The on-site festival for the 60 children at the village was paired with essential supplies and cash support reaching 213 people, including house mothers and staff.

Advertisement

Every child received a gift set containing a lantern, cookies, a water bottle, a milk pack and a colouring kit. Hygiene, cleaning and pantry supplies were delivered to the village houses, alongside financial support for operating costs.

Advertisement

The village provides long-term, family-based care and education for approximately 160 children, from infants through university students, who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. Since 2023, cuts to international aid have pressured operations, with remaining funding committed only through 2026. Contributions support tuition, caregiver salaries and the infrastructure that keeps these families together.

SOS Children's Village plans care in years, not one-off gestures. STARCARES is built the same way, favouring recurring commitments under its Child Welfare & Community Aid pillar.

Advertisement

"The village was already doing the hard part long before we arrived. Our job is to make the practical side steadier, so the people raising these children can plan instead of improvise." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

"Support like this reaches our children in two ways. The essentials and funding ease real pressure on our households, and the celebration itself tells every child here that they are seen and thought of. That matters as much as anything we can put on a shelf." - Mr. Hoang Long, Director, SOS Children's Village Ho Chi Minh City.

STARCARES intends to extend this work across communities where STARTRADER operates.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts