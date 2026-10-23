A Genetic Report Is Only as Reliable as Its Weakest Step: Genetidoc Publishes Six-Pillar GDGrade™ Standard

A re-check of 100 selected cases that needed clarification changed care in 27, from a missed diagnosis found to surgery avoided

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab has published GDGrade™ White Paper v2.0, dated 20 October 2026. The paper sets out the six-pillar quality standard Genetidoc applies to every genetic test it offers, along with an internal review of 100 cases in which families sought clarification of an outside report.

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Two genetic tests can carry the same name and still be designed, run and read very differently. These differences rarely show on the report, but they can change the answer a family receives. Sometimes a diagnosis is missed. Sometimes a worrying result turns out not to be real, or a correct result is never properly explained.

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Six pillars, every test

GDGrade™ is a fixed standard for how each test is chosen, performed, interpreted, explained and acted on. Its six pillars are right test, right processing, right analysis, right interpretation, right communication and right action. If any one fails, the answer can be wrong. Every report is expected to answer one question: how will this inform the person's care, the family's choices or the doctor's decision?

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The standard covers diagnostic testing for people with symptoms, pregnancy and fertility testing, inherited and tumour cancer testing, and preventive testing for healthy adults. It sets measurable benchmarks, including a mean sequencing depth above 100x for exomes and germline panels, gene-by-gene coverage checks for the genes relevant to each patient, and confirmation of important findings by a second method before decisions depend on them.

What the review found

Genetidoc's clinical genetics team reviewed 100 cases seen between August 2025 and August 2026. Each person had a report or counselling from another provider that needed clarification. Every case was examined by a genome analyst, a bioinformatician, a genetic counsellor and a Clinical Geneticist, who reached decisions by consensus.

In 27 of the 100 cases, the review led to a meaningful change in care. In the other 73, it confirmed the original result and plan. Of the 27 changes, 14 traced to the outside test or report itself, and 13 to gaps elsewhere in the pathway, such as the choice of test, a missing confirmation or how the result was explained. Five changes uncovered a missed diagnosis, and three corrected a tumour report.

The cases were selected because they already needed clarification. The figure is not an error rate for genetic testing and not a comparison between laboratories. The review was internal and has not been peer-reviewed.

What changed for families

Dr Roshan Daniel describes one case from the review: "A baby had died, and the family had been told a vaccine was to blame. The exome done earlier could not read mitochondrial DNA. When we added that test, we found the genetic cause. The family now has accurate information to plan a future pregnancy."

In another case, a woman had been told she carried a harmful change in a breast cancer gene. The result rested on only about six reads of data. An independent test on a fresh sample showed the change was not real, and she was spared surgery.

"We were already preparing for surgery. When the second test came back, we finally understood what the first result meant, and what it did not," said a member of her family.

Identifying details have been withheld to protect patient privacy.

Counselling as part of the test

Each GDGrade™ test includes free pre-test counselling, a test chosen for the clinical question rather than its size or price, and interpretation signed off by a Clinical Geneticist. After results, families receive a post-test consultation with a Clinical Geneticist, a written counselling note and letters for relatives who may benefit from testing.

Support for referring doctors

Doctors can discuss test choice before ordering and receive a call if an ordered test may not answer the question. Genetidoc also offers a second look at outside reports, including raw-data reanalysis, coverage checks, variant re-evaluation and confirmation testing. In one urgent newborn case, a reanalysis report was issued within 24 hours.

"Uncertain results should never drive big decisions on their own," said Dr Neeta Nelson, Preventive Genomics Expert, Genetidoc. "GDGrade™ applies to everyone we test, from a child with a rare disease to a healthy adult planning ahead. Counselling is part of the test, not an extra."

Founder's statement

"We have applied these standards to our tests since Genetidoc began in 2025. This paper sets them out in full, along with what our case reviews showed," said Dr Roshan Daniel, Clinical Geneticist and Founder, Genetidoc. "A genetic report is only as good as the steps behind it. GDGrade™ is a living standard, and we will update the figures as more cases are reviewed."

About Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab

Genetidoc is India's largest network of online genetics specialists, founded by Dr Roshan Daniel. Its panel of 17+ Clinical Geneticists across 12+ states consults in 15+ languages. The platform offers online consultations, genetic counselling and DNA testing across all areas of clinical genetics (prenatal, paediatric, reproductive, oncological, metabolic and adult-onset conditions), with pan-India sample collection. Testing is processed through NABL and CAP accredited partner laboratories, with interpretation and reporting by Genetidoc's own specialists. Genetidoc is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and every test is delivered under the GDGrade™ standard.

GDGrade™ and Genetidoc are trademarks of Genetidoc Private Limited.

For more information

Read the full standard and review findings: https://genetidoc.com/gdgrade-genetic-testing-standard/

WhatsApp or call +91 80860 67838 · admin@genetidoc.com

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