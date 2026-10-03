A Global Milestone: SRM University-AP Debuts in THE World University Rankings 2027, Ranks 1st in AP

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)

SRM University-AP has made its debut in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, securing a place in the 1001-1200 band in its very first year of participation. Established less than a decade ago, SRM University-AP says the recognition makes it the youngest private university in India to achieve this distinction within 10 years of its inception. The milestone marks a significant step in the University’s emergence as a research-led institution with a growing global presence. This also makes SRM AP Andhra Pradesh’s first university, to achieve this honour in this span.

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SRM University-AP, Amaravati Campus

Other than achieving a strong position overall, SRM University-AP’s performance was particularly strong in International Outlook, where it recorded a score of 58.5 and was placed fifth in India on this indicator, above some of best academic institutions. Its Research Quality score of 55.4 further reflects the strong reach, influence and growing impact of the University’s scholarly output within the global research community.

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Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM AP, expresses, “Entering the Times Higher Education World University Rankings within a decade of our founding affirms that we are moving in the right direction. It reflects the quality, purpose and ambition that define SRM University-AP. With a focused roadmap for research and academic growth, we will build on this foundation by further strengthening academic quality, global engagement and meaningful impact.”

For Vice-Chancellor, SRM AP, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, the recognition reflects the culture of inquiry the university has built in under a decade: "To be placed in the 1001-1200 bracket of the THE World University Rankings so early in our journey is a moment of real pride, and it deepens our resolve toward the vision we have set for this university. It reflects the culture of curiosity we have nurtured at SRM University-AP, where faculty and students pursue questions that matter and share their findings with the global scholarly community. We will now strengthen every pillar, with re-energized focus so that the university increasingly transforms as a global destination for learning and research."

The University’s inaugural participation was coordinated by its Quality Assurance and Rankings (QAR) team. Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean, Quality Assurance and Rankings, said, “This was our first submission to THE, and securing a place in the rankings on our first attempt is deeply encouraging. It validates our efforts to benchmark teaching, research and international engagement against global standards. More importantly, it gives us a meaningful international baseline from which to measure progress and build further.”

With its schools spanning engineering and sciences, liberal arts, and business, as well as dedicated institutes in artificial intelligence and quantum technology, SRM University-AP continues to build a research-driven academic community with global ambitions. The THE World University Rankings 2027 recognition provides an important international reference point as the University expands its research ecosystem, academic collaborations and global partnerships.

SRM University-AP is a multidisciplinary private university in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, committed to advancing knowledge through high-quality education, research, innovation and international collaboration.

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