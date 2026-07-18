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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Television actor Rahil Azam has stepped behind the camera for the first time with the launch of his music video Shiddat: Strength of Emotion, marking his debut as writer, director, producer and editor. The grand launch was attended by Rupali Ganguly, Raju Kher, Gulki Joshi, Hunar Hali, Jaswir Kaur, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Manish Naggdev, Mazher Sayed, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, Ishika Shahi, Zalak Desai, Shiwani Chakraborty, Siddhant Issar, Vikas Verma, Satya Tiwari, Jatin Suri, Krutika Desai, Bhawana Aneja, Nikita, Rahul Sharma, Abhay Jadhav, Vivek Jain, Romesh Kalra, Priyanka Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Rashmi Aarya, Faisal Miya, Harrsha, Tashhi Sharma Grewal, Veebha Anand, Mridulla Kanwar, Pratichee Mohapatra, Vikram Ghai & Many More, who came together to celebrate the release and congratulate Rahil on his creative debut.

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Produced under his own banner, Vision of Passion, the revenge-themed musical stars Rahil alongside Preeti Chaudhary, with music, lyrics and vocals by Vinay Raj Saxena. The song delves into an intense journey of love, betrayal, heartbreak and revenge, brought alive through cinematic visuals and emotionally charged storytelling. Blending powerful performances with soulful music, Shiddat aims to leave audiences with a story that lingers long after the final frame. The project has been distributed by Prashi Digital.

Shiddat: Strength of Emotion marks Rahil's first directorial venture, where he has not only acted in the music video but also written, directed, produced and edited the project, making it a deeply personal creative milestone.

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"Shiddat has been very close to my heart from the beginning. This is how I always wanted to present myself, in a way nobody has had the chance to before. I wanted to be involved at every stage, right down to the edit, because that's where every emotion either works or doesn't. There were sleepless nights and a lot of second guessing, but that's part of the process when you're making something you genuinely care about. I'm grateful to everyone who stood by this project. Preeti brought so much honesty to her performance, and Vinay's music gave the story a soul I couldn't have asked more of. I'm also thankful to Rajan Shahi sir, whose encouragement has meant a great deal to me. At the end of the day, I just hope people watch Shiddat and connect with it. If the story stays with them after the song ends, we'll have achieved what we set out to do," said Rahil Azam.

"On behalf of everyone, I would like to wish Rahil and the entire team of Shiddat all the very best. Rahil is not only one of the finest actors we have in the industry but also one of the nicest human beings I've had the pleasure of knowing. He is incredibly positive, deeply committed to his craft and someone who never shies away from working hard to achieve his dreams. What I admire most about him is his enterprising mindset; he is always thinking ahead, creating, and pushing his own boundaries. It's wonderful to see him stepping into a new creative space with Shiddat, and I'm confident that his sincerity and passion will resonate with audiences. Wishing him and the entire team immense love, success and God's blessings for this beautiful journey, said Rajan Shahi.

Shiddat: Strength of Emotion, featuring Rahil Azam and Preeti Chaudhary with music, lyrics and vocals by Vinay Raj Saxena, is an emotionally driven revenge saga that explores the complexities of love, loss, betrayal and redemption. Through its striking visuals, heartfelt performances and evocative soundtrack, the music video presents a cinematic narrative that showcases a different side of Rahil Azam as both an actor and filmmaker.

Watch the song here - https://youtu.be/fshg1R1rzwI

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