A Grand Spiritual Gathering Awaits: Paryushan Mahaparva & Samvatsari 2026 with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Mumbai is set to host an immersive celebration of Jain spirituality as Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur brings Paryushan Mahaparva 2026 to the Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, from 8 to 15 September 2026. Guided by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the eight-day spiritual gathering will invite seekers to pause, reflect and progress through a rich programme of devotion, contemplation, cultural expression and spiritual wisdom.

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The Paryushan Mumbai Venue, Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, will become a space for thousands of seekers to come together in the pious presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. The programme will culminate in Samvatsarik Aradhana on 15 September, marking Samvatsari 2026, a significant day dedicated to introspection, forgiveness and spiritual purification.

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A Journey of Inner Transformation

The morning programme will begin with the Sacred Snatra Puja from 8:00 to 8:45 AM, followed by Pujya Gurudevshri's pravachan from 8:45 to 10:00 AM. Across the first seven days, the pravachans will explore the chapter on ‘Liberation’ from Natak Samaysaar, composed by Atmarasi Banarasidasji.

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The evening programme will begin from 8:00 to 10:00 PM, bringing together special cultural and devotional presentations followed by Pujya Gurudevshri's insights on Remedy of All Misery, from Shrimad Rajchandra Vachanamrut, Patrank 816.

The day-wise exploration will take seekers through themes including the thoughts and tendencies of the Self-realised, the role of auspicious practices, necessary means, the nature of a lethargic being, the distinction between the enlightened and the egoist, the state and splendour of the Self-realised, and the steps to liberation.

A Celebration of Devotion, Culture and Wisdom

The special evening events have been curated to offer diverse expressions of spirituality. Mangalmay Janmotsav will celebrate the auspicious birth of Bhagwan Mahavir, while Raja Shrenik's Supreme Devotion, a drama presented by the children of SRMD Divinetouch, will bring a spiritual story to life.

Other highlights include Tithayara Mei Pasiyantu - Singing the Glory of the Vitrag, Sound Bath: Echoes of Purity, Global Youth Live: Ritual to Spiritual, Gurave Namah: A Meditative Experience and an evening of Soulful Bhakti by Shri Kumar Chatterjee.

At the heart of the celebration is the opportunity to experience spiritual wisdom in the presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a famous spiritual Guru in India whose discourses encourage seekers to look beyond external rituals and discover a deeper connection with the Self.

Samvatsari: A Day of Forgiveness and Reflection

The final day, 15 September, will be observed as Samvatsarik Aradhana. Samvatsari 2026 will offer a meaningful opportunity for seekers to turn inward, reflect upon their thoughts and actions, seek forgiveness and renew their commitment to spiritual progress.

With its combination of ancient Jain wisdom, devotional practices, cultural presentations and contemporary spiritual experiences, Paryushan Mahaparva 2026 promises to be a significant gathering for seekers across Mumbai and beyond. The celebration offers a space to slow down, reconnect within and take meaningful steps towards inner purification and progress.

Registrations for Paryushan Mahaparva 2026 are open through Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

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