DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / A Greener Ride for a Smarter Future - Selfspin Rentals Launches 100 Electric Two-Wheelers in Bengaluru

A Greener Ride for a Smarter Future - Selfspin Rentals Launches 100 Electric Two-Wheelers in Bengaluru

article_Author
.
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Selfspin Rentals proudly announces the launch of its first fleet of 100 electric two-wheelers in the Bengaluru market. This milestone marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan, with 1,000 electric vehicles set to be deployed across the city during the financial year 2025-26.

Selfspin is backed by years of operational expertise in petrol two-wheeler and car rentals in cities like Pune, Goa, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, Selfspin is now fully committed to accelerating the shift to clean, electric mobility.

Advertisement

This initiative is driven by strategic partnerships with India's leading EV manufacturer--ATHER ENERGY LIMITED through its authorized dealer Scooterman Automotive Private Limited, Bangalore

Our Mission: A Greener Ride for a Smarter Future

Advertisement

Driven by our motto--"Silent Rides, Smart Investments, Save Our Earth"--Selfspin Rentals is dedicated to transforming transportation by offering only electric vehicles. This commitment reflects not just a business direction, but a promise to contribute actively to a sustainable and eco-conscious future.

The Selfspin Ecosystem

At the core of our model lies a powerful, community-driven ecosystem:

- Shared Vehicles, Smarter Access: EVs are made available to users via monthly rental subscriptions or short-term rentals.

- Investor-Backed Fleet: Individual and institutional investors fund the fleet and earn monthly returns.

This circular ecosystem ensures profitability and sustainability--empowering users with accessible EVs and rewarding investors with consistent income.

Fleet Highlights

- Ather 450 Series

Featuring high-performance models like the 450X & 450S, these scooters offer cutting-edge features such as multi-mode traction control, MagicTwist™ regenerative braking, and enhanced TrueRange™ capabilities.

Example: The 450X comes with delivering a certified range of up to 130 km.

Investment Opportunities with their Moto of SILENT RIDES, LOUD RETURN

Selfspin invites individuals, bulk investors, and organizations to participate in this electric revolution through flexible and transparent investment plans, including:

- Revenue-sharing models

- Fixed monthly return options

Our goal is to create win-win opportunities where green mobility meets smart, reliable income.

Co Founder - Akash Desale

Selfspin Mobility Private Limited

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts