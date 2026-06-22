A Gurugram Brand Is Taking 5,000-Year-Old Ayurveda Global -- and Eyeing ₹100 Crore

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New Delhi [India], June 22: As consumer interest in preventive healthcare and natural wellness continues to rise, Gurugram-based Ayumcure Herbs Private Limited is positioning itself at the forefront of India's modern Ayurveda movement, with plans to scale its operations globally and achieve ₹100 crore in revenue over the coming years.

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Founded by entrepreneur Amit Kumar, Ayumcure is building a wellness business around one of India's oldest knowledge systems--Ayurveda--while adapting it to the needs of contemporary consumers seeking sustainable, everyday health solutions. The company is witnessing growing demand for Ayurvedic products designed to support common lifestyle concerns such as stress, low energy, digestive discomfort, and overall wellness.

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The growth comes amid a broader shift in consumer behaviour, as increasing numbers of people move toward preventive healthcare and natural alternatives. Industry observers note that wellness-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking products rooted in traditional knowledge but packaged for modern lifestyles, creating significant opportunities for Ayurveda-led brands.

Against this backdrop, Ayumcure has expanded its portfolio with a range of products focused on everyday wellness. Among its offerings, She Care Juice has emerged as one of the company's leading products, reflecting growing consumer attention toward women's health and holistic well-being. The company's portfolio also includes Nari Aarogyam Malt and He Care Juice, developed using Ayurvedic ingredients that have been traditionally used for supporting overall health and vitality.

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"Our vision is to make authentic Ayurveda accessible to consumers not only in India but across international markets," said Amit Kumar, Founder of Ayumcure Herbs Private Limited. "We believe that preventive wellness will play an increasingly important role in how people approach health in the coming decade. Our focus is on combining trusted Ayurvedic principles with modern quality standards and consumer convenience."

Ayumcure's formulations incorporate herbs traditionally valued in Ayurveda, including Ashok Chaal, Shatavari, Lodhra, Dashmool, Amla, Giloy, and Daru Haldi. The company emphasizes clean-label manufacturing practices and focuses on products free from unnecessary synthetic additives, aligning with growing consumer demand for transparency and ingredient-conscious wellness solutions.

The brand has steadily expanded its reach through leading e-commerce and healthcare marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, and PharmEasy, in addition to its direct-to-consumer platform. Building on its domestic presence, the company has also initiated international expansion efforts, targeting global consumers seeking authentic Ayurvedic wellness products from India.

Industry experts view the globalization of Ayurveda as one of the most promising opportunities within India's wellness sector. As international awareness of traditional Indian healthcare systems continues to grow, brands capable of balancing authenticity with modern consumer expectations are expected to benefit from increasing demand.

With its expansion strategy underway and new markets on the horizon, Ayumcure is targeting ₹100 crore in revenue while continuing to strengthen its position in the fast-growing preventive wellness segment. The company believes that Ayurveda's centuries-old principles can offer relevant solutions for modern lifestyles, helping drive the next phase of growth for India's wellness economy.

For more information, visit www.ayumcure.com

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