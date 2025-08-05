A Heart Restored: A Second Chance at Life

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: For three months, Mr. Mukesh (name changed to maintain patient privacy), a 38-year-old software engineer from Mumbai, ignored the tightness in his chest. "Probably just stress," he told himself, caught between deadlines and managing his diabetes. But when the pain began waking him up at night, his family urged him to get checked.

A stress TMT test came back strongly positive, raising immediate concern. A coronary angiogram confirmed the worst: a completely blocked LAD artery -- known as the "widow-maker." Blood was barely reaching it through alternate routes via the right coronary artery. It was a CTO -- one of the most serious heart blockages.

Mr. Mukesh underwent angioplasty at a top hospital in Mumbai. For four long hours, the team tried every strategy. Multiple wires, different angles -- nothing worked. Exhausted, they called it off. Their final recommendation: refer him to Jehangir Hospital in Pune, known for handling the most complex CTO cases.

He arrived at Jehangir, cautious but hopeful. His case was reviewed, and the complexity was rated high--a J-CTO score of 3. A serious challenge indeed. But this time, there was a new plan, guided not just by experience but by intravascular imaging and a precise, step-by-step strategy.

In the cath lab, under the glare of cold lights, the team got to work. One hour in, the wire--carefully readjusted--crossed the lesion. It was a moment of silent triumph. Stents were deployed, flow was restored, and the LAD--the artery that had once shut its doors--opened up as if it had simply been waiting for the right knock.

The procedure that had taken four hours in Mumbai was now wrapped up in just one hour, with excellent results and no complications. Mr. Mukesh walked out of the hospital pain-free, lighter not just in his chest, but in his heart.

A man who had nearly given up hope now had a second chance--and he didn't waste a moment showing the team his gratitude. With a glowing review and heartfelt thanks, he reminded everyone on the team:

Sometimes, the hardest roads just need a better map--and the right people to walk them with you.

