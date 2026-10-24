DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 23: A getaway is about more than choosing a destination. It is about finding a place where you can slow down, spend time with your favourite people and take a break from everyday life. In Udaipur, a city known for its royal palaces, lakeside stays and heritage hospitality, The Qualia Resort Club & Brewery offers a contemporary alternative, nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis.

Established in September 2024 by Neeraj Chauhan, The Qualia brings a modern perspective to the city's hospitality landscape. With contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces and a range of leisure experiences, the property caters to travellers looking for something beyond the traditional palace-inspired stay.

Advertisement

A stay designed around experiences

Advertisement

The property features 31 accommodation units, comprising 11 rooms and 20 villas, including select villas with private open-air plunge pools. Its curved architecture, contemporary interiors and leisure facilities give it a distinctive character, creating a setting for couples, families and groups of friends.

From a relaxed weekend by the pool to a family holiday or a celebration with friends, the resort offers spaces where guests can unwind and spend quality time together. Spa services, a gym and a family-friendly play area add to the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy their stay at their own pace.

Advertisement

The location in the foothills of the Aravallis adds another dimension to the getaway. For travellers who prefer a slower itinerary, the property can become more than a place to return to after sightseeing; it can be an integral part of the holiday itself.

A destination for celebrations and gatherings

Beyond leisure stays, The Qualia caters to weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings. Its 38,000-square-foot Wedding Garden can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, while indoor banquet and conference facilities provide options for more formal events.

For weddings and family occasions, the combination of outdoor spaces, accommodation and leisure facilities allows guests to spend more time together at one destination. Corporate groups can also combine meetings and conferences with informal interactions and team gatherings in a relaxed setting.

The resort also houses Rhythm & Brews, its in-house brewery, adding a social element to the overall guest experience.

A contemporary addition to Udaipur

Udaipur's hospitality identity has long been shaped by its palaces, heritage properties and romantic lakeside settings. Properties such as The Qualia introduce another dimension, bringing together contemporary design, privacy, leisure and shared experiences.

The approach reflects how travellers increasingly seek stays that offer more than accommodation. While some prefer exploring a destination throughout the day, others look for the freedom to relax, reconnect and enjoy the property itself.

Recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice 2026, according to the property, The Qualia offers a different way to experience Udaipur. By combining modern hospitality with the natural setting of the Aravallis, it creates space for the moments that often make a getaway memorable—from unhurried afternoons to celebrations with family and friends.

Follow us on: The Qualia Udaipur

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts