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Home / Business / A Journey to Connect Hearts Through Music “The Philosophy of Resonance” India Tour 2026–27 Music Maestro Satinder Sartaaj in His Distinctive Style

A Journey to Connect Hearts Through Music “The Philosophy of Resonance” India Tour 2026–27 Music Maestro Satinder Sartaaj in His Distinctive Style

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: India’s renowned singer and actor Dr. Satinder Sartaaj is all set to embark on a grand musical journey across India with his much-awaited “The Philosophy of Resonance” India Tour 2026–27. The tour will run from October 2026 to May 2027, during which he will present live performances in 27 major cities across the country.

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Dr. Satinder Sartaaj is known worldwide for his soulful singing, poetic expression, and unique style inspired by classical music. The tour will begin on 23 October 2026 in Jaipur, following which he will spread the message of music and art across various cities of the country.

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This journey will begin in Jaipur on 23 October 2026 and continue until May 2027. As part of this special musical tour, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj will present special performances in Jaipur (23 October), Karnal (25 October), Indore (30 October), Ganganagar (1 November), Nagpur (13 November), Lakhimpur (15 November), Rohtak (20 November), Bengaluru (22 November), Jalandhar (29 November), Hisar (6 December), Gurdaspur (11 December), and Chandigarh (31 December).

A Musical Journey Across Major States of the Country

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At the beginning of the new year 2027, the tour will reach Hyderabad (9 January), Pune (17 January), Lucknow (22 January), Gurugram (24 January), Hoshiarpur (5 February), Jammu (7 February), Delhi (13 February), Panchkula (19 February), Ambala (21 February), Ahmedabad (28 February), Dehradun (7 March), Ludhiana (14 March), Amritsar (20 March), and Bathinda (28 March).

The journey will conclude in May 2027 with shows in Kota, Ranchi, Kolkata, and Shimla.

Music for the Soul, Accessible to Everyone

Through this tour, music lovers across the country will get an opportunity to enjoy Dr. Satinder Sartaaj’s popular compositions along with his profound poetic thoughts and distinctive live performance style.

Key Cities Selected for the Tour

Jaipur, Karnal, Indore, Ganganagar, Nagpur, Lakhimpur, Rohtak, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Hisar, Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram, Hoshiarpur, Jammu, Delhi, Panchkula, Ambala, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Kota, Ranchi, Kolkata, and Shimla — a total of 27 major cities.

Through this tour, music lovers across the country will get an opportunity to enjoy Dr. Satinder Sartaaj’s popular compositions along with his profound poetic thoughts and distinctive live performance style.

Ticket Booking Information

Tickets for the shows in all cities will be available through the District app and website via the official ticketing platform.

Ticket Booking Link: https://link.district.in/DST RKT/iizho65v

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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