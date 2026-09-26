A Joyous Farewell to Lord Ganesha on One Side, Heartfelt Birthday Wishes on the Other

New Delhi [India], September 25: Indeed, it is an auspicious coincidence that this year, Anant Chaturdashi and the birthday of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani—the “Bright Man” of Bright Hoardings—will both be celebrated on 25 September.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. He actively participates in Mumbai’s major Ganesh festivals and consistently extends his support in every possible way. Recently, he felt deeply blessed after seeking darshan at the prestigious GSB Ganpati in Wadala, Andhericha Raja, Tilak Nagar Sahyadri Ganpati and Chintamani in Lalbaug. He considers the VIP darshan and warm honour extended by the organisers to be nothing less than divine grace.

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Just as Lord Ganesha is remembered before beginning any auspicious work, Bright Multimedia and its founder, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, are among the first names remembered for any project related to outdoor hoardings and advertising.

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Blessed with wisdom and success like Lord Ganesha, Dr. Lakhani shared during an interview:

“Lord Ganesha is truly the remover of obstacles. Remembering Him, directly or indirectly, continually helps us overcome the many challenges that arise in our business. Problems are inevitable, but solutions always appear at the right time. I believe this is Lord Ganesha’s grace.

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“On my birthday, when the entire country and people around the world are celebrating Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, I feel extremely fortunate. When I was born on 25 September 1963, it was also an auspicious occasion during Navratri. Maa Durga, also known as Amba and worshipped as our family deity, has always blessed me.”

Another remarkable coincidence is that the birthday of our popular Prime Minister, Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi, is also celebrated in the same month, on 17 September. Not only do Narendra Bhai and Yogesh Bhai share the same birth month, but they also share the same zodiac sign. Like the Prime Minister, Yogesh Bhai works for nearly 18 hours every day. This is the true identity of a Karmayogi.

Such individuals treat every business difficulty as a challenge and continuously transform challenges into opportunities. Today, his company shines like a beacon in the world of outdoor advertising.

Yogesh Bhai and his company receive so many awards and honours across the industry that even their large office is gradually running out of space to display them all.

Deeply committed to his work, Yogesh Bhai is equally devoted to spirituality. During the Paryushan festival, he visited a Jain temple daily for darshan and puja, performed Pratikraman on the final day and also observed the Ekasana fast.

He continues to receive the blessings of respected spiritual leaders such as Acharya Shri Namramuniji, Shri Rakesh Muniji and Shri Dheeraj Muniji. Yogesh Bhai respects all religions equally and regularly offers his hoardings free of charge to support religious and spiritual initiatives.

Every year, he undertakes pilgrimages to renowned temples and Derasars. This year, he was blessed with the opportunity to visit the famous Salasar Balaji and Khatu Shyam temples in Rajasthan. He also sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at the Jyotirlingas of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, visited Lord Jagannath at Jagannath Puri and received the blessings of the Divine Mother at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

A devoted family man, Yogesh Bhai always makes time for his wife and son and takes them on holidays within India and abroad. His devotion to his parents was so exemplary that his mother lovingly gave him the title of “Shravan.”

This year, in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal to explore India, Yogesh Bhai chose to avoid international travel and instead planned holidays within the country. Along with his wife, Jagruti, and son, Anugrah, he spent memorable time in Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Darjeeling and the renowned Aamby Valley.

Despite remaining deeply involved in business, family responsibilities and religious activities, he always finds time for social service. After taking over Sahyog Seva Trust, he laid the foundation of the Bright Sahyog Seva Trust. Through the trust, several humanitarian initiatives related to healthcare, education and food-grain distribution will be undertaken.

This year as well, on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, he will continue to extend wholehearted support to old-age homes, orphanages and other charitable organisations.

Speaking of his business achievements, Bright became India’s first outdoor hoardings company to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2023. The company is now preparing to join the National Stock Exchange Main Board. Following this, even small retail investors will be able to purchase shares in quantities as low as one, two or five.

Under its Bright 360-Degree Solutions initiative, the company has organised several prestigious Bright award shows. It has also acquired substantial stakes in nearly five major companies, while discussions are underway for the takeover of another two or three companies.

Bright continues to retain its leading position in the outdoor advertising industry. This year, Yogesh Bhai received several honours, including the prestigious Multi Billionaires Achievers Award.

A significant share of advertising from the corporate, real-estate and film industries continues to be displayed through Bright Hoardings. Whether through print media, digital platforms, radio or events, the Bright name continues to shine across every sphere of communication.

Heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Yogesh Lakhani—a visionary known for his tireless hard work, exceptional business acumen, devotion to his family and unwavering commitment to religion and social service.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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