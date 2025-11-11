PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 11: New Delhi is set to witness a landmark collaboration that will shape the future of India's built environment. The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and the Council of Architecture (COA) have confirmed their active support and participation for the 18th Municipalika 2026: India's oldest and leading platform on Safe, Smart, and Sustainable City Solutions, taking place from 25-27 February 2026 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

* National architecture bodies strengthen the event's focus on design excellence, construction innovation, and sustainable urban development.

Municipalika 2026, organised by Good Governance India Foundation and Fairfest Media Ltd., and co-organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will be held alongside two major focused platforms:

* CAPEx (Construction, Architecture, Planning and Engineering Expo) -- International Exhibition and Conference on Innovative Building Design, Materials & Technologies

* PWX (Public Works Expo) -- International Exhibition and Conference on Public Works and Civic Infrastructure

Together, Municipalika, CAPEx, and PWX represent India's largest integrated ecosystem for urban development, connecting leaders across architecture, planning, construction, smart technologies, and governance.

IIA to Lead High-Impact Initiatives at Municipalika 2026

The Indian Institute of Architects, the apex body representing architects across India, has joined Municipalika 2026 as a Knowledge Partner. Through this association, IIA will lead a series of high-impact initiatives, including:

* Urban Innovation Challenge Design Ideas Competition for young architects, and planners highlighting forward-thinking design solutions for inclusive and climate-resilient cities.

* Hosting the IIA Council Meeting during the event, bringing together national and state leadership.

* Engaging 500+ leading architects and design professionals in knowledge sessions, exhibits, and dialogues on the future of urban design.

Ar. Vilas Avachat, President of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), shared:

"The Indian Institute of Architects is delighted to extend its support to Municipalika, CAPEx 2026 in Bharat Mandapam, a leading platform that brings together stakeholders shaping India's urban future. Our collaboration aligns with IIA's mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and well-designed urban environments. Municipalika provides an ideal opportunity to share architectural insights, innovative design practices, and thought leadership that can guide the transformation of Indian cities into smarter, more resilient, and people-centric spaces."

Ar. Divya Kush, Past President of IIA, has been nominated as the Coordinating Resource Person for these initiatives, in collaboration with the Municipalika team.

COA Pledges Strong Support and Participation

Further reinforcing this design and planning focus, the Council of Architecture (COA), the statutory body governing the practice of architecture in India, has also pledged its full support for Municipalika 2026.

Ar. Abhay Purohit, President, Council of Architecture, added:

"At COA, our vision is to nurture excellence in architectural education and practice while advancing the quality of India's built environment. Municipalika 2026 offers a crucial interface between architects, urban planners, engineers, construction experts, and smart city innovators, enabling design-led urban transformation. We are proud to partner with Municipalika and CAPEx to strengthen the dialogue between design and development across India's cities."

A Unified Platform for the Built Environment

With the combined engagement of IIA and COA, Municipalika 2026, along with CAPEx and PWX, will serve as an unparalleled platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration among architects, planners, construction leaders, technology providers, and city officials.

This partnership marks a significant step toward building smarter, greener, and more design-driven cities across India.

For more on Municipalika 2026, visit www.municipalika.com

Media Contact - Richa Malhotra, General Manager - Marketing, richa@fairfest.in, Phone: +91-22455 58555

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818549/Municipalika.jpg

