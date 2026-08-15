A Landmark in Indo-Thai Sports: Cricket legend Kapil Dev Witnesses Historic Siam Sports League-TGCL Alliance

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New Delhi [India], August 15: Siam Sports League (SSL) entered a partnership with the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL) during its contract-signing and Team SSL Thailand jersey unveiling on August 13, 2026, at The Oberoi, New Delhi. The occasion marked a milestone in Indo-Thai sports, golf development, tourism and cultural exchange. The event was organized to formalize the SSL-TGCL partnership, introduce Team SSL Thailand as an official TGCL franchise, unveil its team jersey and create a long-term platform for Indo-Thai cooperation in competitive golf, sports tourism, talent development and cultural exchange.

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Kapil Dev Elevates a Historic Sporting Alliance

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Cricket legend and former Indian captain Mr. Kapil Dev attended as Guest of Honour and the sporting icon presenting TGCL. He extended his best wishes to both organisations and witnessed their landmark partnership. Representing leadership, teamwork and sporting excellence, his presence gave the occasion national and international significance. His encouragement of Team SSL Thailand strengthened the collaboration's credibility and ability to inspire sporting communities across India and Thailand.

During an interactive session, Mr. Kapil Dev connected online with SSL's Tamil community and Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, Member and Ambassador of the Royal Society of Biology United Kingdom, and his team of 28 JRF-completed Young Scientists. Their participation showed SSL's commitment to youth engagement, scientific thinking and community development.

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Contract Signing and Team SSL Thailand Jersey Unveiling

The SSL-TGCL agreement was signed and the Team SSL Thailand jersey unveiled. Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan, Founder of Siam Sports League and CEO of UNS Group of Companies, Thailand, presented mementos to Mr. Kapil Dev; Mr. Ateet Gaur, Founder of TGCL; Mr. George; and Mr. Manav Prakash, Director of QED Communications and Team Mentor and Manager for SSL Thailand.

Distinguished Leadership across India and Thailand

The gathering included Dr. Debayan Basu, Chief Operating Officer and Strategist of SSL; Mr. Sushmit and Mr. Anirban, Founders of Ansomit, SSL's Indian branding and media partner; and Thai representatives Mr. Saharat Somabha, Ms. Issaree Sahawat and Mr. Norapiti Wattanapalin, Team SSL Thailand Captain. Mrs. Ruchika Basu, Director of Golf Kindle Company Limited, represented SSL's golf-tourism associate. Strategic consultants Mr. Dinesh Agaskar and Mr. Jay Shankar Mukherjee represented Pinnacle One Thailand.

Organizational Strength and Strategic Leadership

The event also witnessed significant virtual participation from the wider UNS Group and Siam Sports League community, comprising Close Associate, Foundation Members, the Public Relations Officer, INGO Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, Official Executives, Core Team Members, Project Heads, Trainers, UCC Members, Salesforce representatives, community members and staff members. These teams form an important organizational foundation of the UNS Group and SSL ecosystem. Their collective participation demonstrated the network's unity, institutional strength, grassroots presence and shared commitment to advancing SSL's international sporting vision.

The virtual gathering was further strengthened by the participation of key members of SSL's leadership network, including Mr. Parthasarathi, Sports Wing Head; Advisor K. P. Duraisamy; BOI Chairperson Ln. Saravanan; and CBDO Mr. Boopathy Arumugam. Representing the organisation's sporting, advisory, investment and business-development functions, their presence reflected the strategic leadership supporting the continued growth and international expansion of Siam Sports League.

Team SSL Thailand Enters India's Premier Amateur Golf League

TGCL, presented by Kapil Dev and founded by Mr. Ateet Gaur, is a professionally organised amateur golf league featuring a modified Ryder Cup format with Four Ball, Foursomes and Singles competitions. Six franchises, each comprising 20 players with 16 playing members across different handicap categories, will compete in the championship. Team SSL Thailand joins Mumbai Warriors, Pune Maratha, Dakshin Rangers, Wave Riders and Chandigarh Titans. The championship offers prize money of ₹30 lakh for the winner, ₹15 lakh for the first runner-up and ₹10 lakh for the second runner-up. TGCL Season 2026 will take place from August 31 to September 5, 2026, at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida.

Royal Thai Recognition Strengthens Sports Diplomacy

The partnership received diplomatic recognition on August 14, 2026, when Her Excellency Chavanart Thangaumphant, Ambassador of Thailand to India, hosted a luncheon for Siam Sports League at the Ambassador's Residence in New Delhi. The engagement underscored SSL's role in advancing sports diplomacy, people-to-people connections, cultural understanding, tourism and economic collaboration between India and Thailand.

Building Thailand's Next Global Sporting Destination

Siam Sports League was launched on June 6, 2026, at the Royal Cliff Hotel, Pattaya. Across 33 rai in Pattaya-Chonburi, it unites cricket, football, tennis and golf in one ecosystem. Its plans include world-class academies and training facilities, a 300-room hotel, a sports shopping mall, commercial opportunities and 11 diversified revenue streams. Through the UNS Group of Companies, Golf Kindle Company Limited, Ansomit, QED Communications and Pinnacle One Thailand, SSL combines infrastructure, hospitality, tourism, media, management and strategic expertise.

The SSL-TGCL collaboration will create competitive opportunities for Thai golfers, enable coaching and talent-development exchanges, encourage sports-science collaboration and connect premium golf and hospitality experiences in India and Thailand. It also supports Thailand's ambition to become a leading Southeast Asian destination for multi-sport excellence, international tournaments, training camps and year-round sports tourism.

A New Chapter in Asian Sports Cooperation

Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan concluded the ceremony by thanking Mr. Kapil Dev, Mr. Ateet Gaur, the TGCL team, dignitaries, partners and the entire SSL community. The partnership clearly demonstrates how respected sporting leadership, strong organisations and cross-border cooperation can use sport as a powerful global vehicle for opportunity, economic growth, cultural friendship and shared prosperity.

Media Contact

Siam Sports League Company Limited

Email: connect@sureshyess.com

Website: www.siamsportsleague.com

QED Communications: Mr. Manav Prakash, Director; Team Mentor and Manager, SSL Thailand

Ansomit Media Relations: Mr. Sushmit and Mr. Anirban, Founders; Online Branding and Media Partner, SSL India

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