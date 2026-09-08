A Legacy of Trust. A Vision for the Future.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: With more than five decades of experience, Double Hiran Mustard Oil is entering a new phase of growth, combining traditional values with contemporary business practices and a progressive vision.

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In an industry where trust is built over generations, Double Hiran Mustard Oil, the flagship brand of Aligarh-based Malook Chand Cotton & Oil Mills, represents more than five decades of experience in the mustard-oil sector.

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Built on the principles of quality, authenticity and consistency, the organisation has established a strong foundation in the category. Today, the business is evolving with a renewed focus on brand development, operational excellence, financial discipline and sustainable expansion.

This transformation is being shaped by a new generation of leadership, with clearly defined responsibilities across key functions while remaining firmly connected to the values that have guided the organisation over the years.

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A Heritage Built on Quality

Five decades of experience provide the foundation for a brand evolving with the expectations of the contemporary Indian consumer.

For more than 50 years, Malook Chand Cotton & Oil Mills has been associated with mustard-oil production, with an emphasis on quality, authenticity and consumer confidence.

Its flagship brand, Double Hiran Mustard Oil, draws upon traditional manufacturing practices, including the Ghani Kolhu method, while maintaining a strong focus on quality and purity.

The brand continues to represent the enduring connection between mustard oil and Indian culinary traditions while developing greater relevance among today's discerning consumers.

Leadership Rooted in Experience

Established values and proven experience continue to provide strategic direction for the organisation's next phase of development.

As Director, Seema Agarwal provides leadership and strategic direction to the organisation.

Her contribution reflects the importance of experience and continuity within a family-owned enterprise. Her leadership continues to emphasise integrity, quality, responsible business practices and enduring relationships — principles that remain central to the organisation.

Driving Operational Excellence

Consistency, efficiency and disciplined production remain fundamental to delivering the quality associated with a trusted food brand.

Shivang Agarwal oversees Production, focusing on the operational processes that support Double Hiran's commitment to quality and consistency.

His role involves strengthening production practices, maintaining operational efficiency and ensuring established quality standards are consistently reflected in the finished product.

By combining traditional knowledge with contemporary production management, the organisation continues to pursue operational excellence while preserving the characteristics that define its product.

Shivang Agarwal is at the forefront of strengthening the production function at Double Hiran Mustard Oil, bringing a contemporary approach to a manufacturing process deeply rooted in tradition. His role goes beyond overseeing day-to-day operations; it encompasses building greater efficiency, strengthening production systems and ensuring consistency across every stage of manufacturing. By combining his understanding of traditional mustard-oil production with modern principles of process management and quality control, Shivang is helping create a more structured and robust manufacturing framework.

His focus remains on ensuring that quality, consistency and operational efficiency move together as the organisation expands. From production planning and processing to filtration, quality parameters and final output, he places importance on maintaining disciplined processes and dependable standards. This approach allows the organisation to preserve the authentic character of its product while preparing its manufacturing capabilities for greater scale.

Preparing Production for the Next Phase of Growth

As Double Hiran expands its market ambitions, Shivang Agarwal is focused on developing production capabilities that are scalable, efficient and quality-driven. His vision is to build systems that can support future growth without compromising the standards and product characteristics that have earned the brand its position over the years.

Through continuous process improvement, stronger operational systems and a balance between established expertise and modern manufacturing practices, Shivang is helping position production as a key driver of the company's future. His contribution reflects a clear understanding that sustainable brand growth begins with a strong manufacturing foundation — one capable of delivering consistency today while being prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow.

Building a Stronger Brand

Ishang Agarwal oversees Marketing, focusing on strengthening Double Hiran's market presence and developing its communication for contemporary audiences.

Strengthening the Business from Within

Muskaan Agarwal oversees Administration and Finance, contributing to the organisational systems that support the company's broader business objectives.

Her responsibilities encompass administration, financial management and organisational coordination, helping establish the structure required for operational efficiency and future expansion.

As the organisation explores new opportunities, strong financial discipline and effective administration remain important to ensuring that growth is structured, sustainable and strategically aligned.

The organisation is strengthening its foundations through professional management, contemporary communication and strategic expansion.

The evolution of Double Hiran reflects a broader transformation taking place across India's family-owned businesses, where the next generation is bringing fresh perspectives to established enterprises.

The objective is not to replace tradition, but to strengthen it through professional management, contemporary marketing, operational efficiency and strategic growth.

Authenticity for the Modern Indian Kitchen

A time-tested mustard-oil proposition continues to resonate with consumers seeking quality, authenticity and value.Mustard oil has long held a distinctive position in Indian kitchens, valued for its characteristic aroma, flavour and association with traditional cooking.

A New Chapter of Growth

With an established foundation and a clearly defined leadership structure, Double Hiran is preparing for its next phase of expansion and development.

The values that have shaped the organisation over five decades remain firmly in place. Its approach to the future, however, is increasingly progressive — focused on growth, innovation, stronger market engagement and long-term value creation.

DOUBLE HIRAN MUSTARD OIL

50+ Years of Trust. Guided by Experience. Driven by a New Vision.

Rooted in tradition. Evolving with the times. Built for the future.

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