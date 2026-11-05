A Legacy That Lights Up Generations: Chandukaka Saraf Celebrates Diwali with “Rishton Ka Tyohar”

Since 1827. 200 Years. 200 Prizes. One Festival of Rishtey.

Enjoy flat 6.99% making charges on gold jewellery and 0% making charges on diamond jewellery.* Light on weight, rich in tradition, and built on trust.

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Pune, Maharashtra: When Chandukaka Saraf began its journey in 1827, it laid the foundation for a legacy built on trust, tradition and meaningful relationships. Generations later, that legacy continues to shine, bringing families together through life’s most cherished moments. This Diwali, Chandukaka Saraf celebrates its enduring heritage with “Rishton Ka Tyohar”—a festive celebration of relationships, traditions and togetherness.

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Two Centuries of Diwalis, Three Generations at the Counter

Step into a Chandukaka Saraf showroom this Diwali and experience a legacy that continues to connect generations. Grandparents choose gold jewellery to honour cherished festive traditions. Parents explore wedding collections and timeless heirloom pieces, while the younger generation discovers lightweight, contemporary jewellery that complements everything from everyday ethnic wear to modern evening outfits.

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Chandukaka Saraf’s gold, diamond, bridal and traditional jewellery collections cater to families who value timeless craftsmanship and enduring trust. Meanwhile, its lightweight jewellery range appeals to younger customers seeking versatile designs that reflect their individual style.

The Gen Z Edit: Lightweight, Stylish and Made for Every Occasion

Diwali celebrations are evolving, with festive reels, coordinated Bhai Dooj outfits and thoughtful gifts becoming part of the festivities. Chandukaka Saraf’s lightweight jewellery brings together contemporary style and traditional elegance, offering something for every generation.

• Made for every occasion: Jewellery suited to college, the workplace, festive gatherings and special occasions.

• Minimal yet stylish: Contemporary designs that are easy to layer, style and wear.

• Perfect for gifting: Thoughtful jewellery options for sisters, friends and loved ones.

• Backed by generations of trust: Gold and diamond jewellery from a heritage name trusted by families across Maharashtra.

Win Big This Diwali: 200 Prizes to Celebrate 200 Years

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Chandukaka Saraf is offering customers the opportunity to win 200 gifts and rewards, including:

• Tata Tiago car

• Jupiter scooter

• Bullet motorcycle

• Mobile phones

• Gift vouchers and more

Terms and conditions apply.

Festive Jewellery Offers

Adding to the festive excitement, customers can enjoy special jewellery offers:

• Flat 6.99% making charges on gold jewellery.*

• 0% making charges on diamond jewellery.*

• Get up to ₹6,000 cashback on purchases made using an SBI Credit Card.*

Terms and conditions apply.

Why “Rishton Ka Tyohar”?

The glow of festive lights may fade, but the warmth of relationships endures. A legacy spanning generations is built on more than jewellery—it is built on the families who return, the traditions they pass on and the trust that brings them together.

“Rishton Ka Tyohar” celebrates these enduring bonds, placing relationships, shared memories and togetherness at the heart of Diwali.

From the Managing Director

“Our 200-year journey has been built on the trust of families who have celebrated their most precious moments with us. This Diwali, we want every member of the family to find something they love, from traditional gold jewellery to lightweight, stylish jewellery for the younger generation. Every customer is part of the Chandukaka Saraf family,” said Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director, Chandukaka Saraf.

Visit Your Nearest Showroom

Customer Helpline: 1800 267 8555

Website: www.chandukakasaraf.in

About Chandukaka Saraf

Established in 1827 in Baramati, Maharashtra, Chandukaka Saraf is a renowned jewellery brand known for its gold, diamond, bridal and traditional jewellery. Over the generations, it has earned the trust of families across Maharashtra. Its legacy continues to celebrate the enduring values of trust, tradition and timeless elegance.

Chandukaka Saraf — 200 Years of Trust, Tradition and Timeless Elegance.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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