A Little Festive Spark: Your Last-Minute Diwali Gifting Guide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: This Diwali, make every gesture of gifting a little more special with thoughtfully curated picks that go beyond the ordinary. From beauty and fragrances to fashion, jewellery, watches, food and wellness essentials, discover something for everyone on your list. Whether it’s a last-minute surprise or a carefully chosen indulgence, find gifts that make the festive season truly memorable.

- Aminu: Glow Essentials

Give the gift of everyday indulgence with Aminu’s Glow Essentials, a ritual set designed to bring glow, softness, and nourishment to your body care routine. Featuring the exfoliating A-HA Body Wash and Vitamin C Body Oil, the duo elevates your everyday ritual. The body wash helps clear congestion and smooth rough patches, while the body oil locks in hydration and leaves skin feeling nourished and soft. Thoughtfully curated to turn a simple rinse-and-repeat routine into a moment of self-care, Glow Essentials makes a lovely gift for anyone who enjoys a little extra glow and indulgence.

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Product link: https://www.aminu.life/products/the-glow-essentials

Price: INR 2,680

- EL&N London Cafe

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Diwali is a time for sharing sweetness, gathering with loved ones, and making festive moments a little more special. EL&N London’s dessert selection offers a delightful alternative to traditional festive mithai, bringing together the rich coffee notes of the Cappuccino Pastry, the classic French indulgence of the Opera Pastry and the vibrant tropical flavours of the Tropical Pastry. Whether enjoyed over coffee at the café between festive outings or ordered home as a thoughtful surprise for friends and family, these decadent creations are perfect for adding a little extra sweetness to Diwali celebrations.

Price: INR 299 onwards

Available: Jio World Plaza, BKC, or online via Zomato

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- Sundae Banana Parfum by OSSA

Inspired by the indulgence of a favourite dessert, Sundae Banana Parfum brings together the creamy, tropical notes of coconut with the playful sweetness of banana and the warmth of sandalwood. Smooth, distinctive, and effortlessly wearable, this fragrance is suited to everything from festive gatherings to everyday outings, making it a thoughtful pick for those who enjoy unconventional, gourmand scents.

Price: INR 999/-

Available at: OSSA Website

- Hibiscus Monkey: The Body Care Gift Set

For a gift that feels as special on the outside as it does within, Hibiscus Monkey’s Body Care Gift Set blends thoughtful gifting and everyday indulgence. Presented in a keepsake box adorned with vibrant, hand-illustrated artwork inspired by Indian maximalism, the set features five essentials that transform an ordinary shower into a restorative ritual.

Inside, the Cardamom Zen Probiotics Body Wash features the brand’s proprietary Biotics System™, a prebiotic and postbiotic complex, while the much-loved Velvet Spray offers effortless in-shower hydration. The HM Love Scalp & Hair Oil, Tin Edit, pays homage to the brand’s beginnings with its collectible tin inspired by the grandmother’s original steel vessel. The set is completed with The Foot Balm, a comforting treat for tired feet, and the Kansa Body Wand, handcrafted from teak wood and kansa and inspired by traditional Indian body care practices.

More than a collection of body care essentials, this is a gift rooted in heritage, storytelling and self-care. The beautifully illustrated box is designed to live on long after the products are gone, finding a second life as a keepsake for letters, jewellery and little treasures.

Product link:https://www.hibiscusmonkey.com/products/the-body-care-gift-set | Price: INR 2,695

- Root Labs: The Gift Box Tote

For those who prefer a gift with a personal touch, Root Labs’ Gift Box Tote makes festive gifting more considered. Designed as a premium reusable gift box with sturdy tote handles, it combines thoughtful presentation with everyday functionality, transforming into a carry bag that can be used well beyond the festive season.

The beauty of this offering lies in its flexibility. Choose your favourite Root Labs products and curate a box tailored to the recipient, whether it is for a skincare enthusiast, a loved one who enjoys a little self-care, or someone who appreciates a thoughtfully put-together gift. With its reusable design and personalised approach, the Gift Box Tote makes gifting just as special as what is inside.

Product link:https://rootlabs.co.in/

Price: Varies depending on the products selected for the customised gift box.

- Solved Skin: Effortless Melting Cleanser

Between festive makeup, sunscreen, and long days of celebrations, a good cleansing ritual becomes more important. Solved Skin’s Effortless Melting Cleanser offers a gentle, fuss-free way to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and excess sebum without aggressive rubbing. On contact with water, the formula transforms into a milky texture that helps lift away what it has dissolved, leaving skin thoroughly cleansed yet comfortable.

Free from oil, alcohol, and soap, the cleanser is designed for everyday use and is gentle enough for sensitive skin and the eye area. At INR 599, it is a practical yet thoughtful addition to a beauty lover’s festive hamper, or a little post-Diwali essential for anyone looking to reset their skincare routine after the celebrations.

Product link:https://thesolvedskin.com/products/effortless-melting-cleanser |

Price: INR 599

- LIBRE Eau de Parfum by YSL Beauty

A fragrance that balances the aromatic character of lavender essence with the floral notes of orange blossom, LIBRE Eau de Parfum is complemented by musk and warm vanilla for a distinctive, enduring scent. Elegant yet expressive, it makes a considered festive gift for someone who appreciates fragrances with a bold floral character.

Available at: Nykaa

Price: INR 13,050/-

- Sonrisa Radiance Serum

A considered gift for skincare enthusiasts, Sonrisa Radiance Serum is a lightweight microcapsule serum formulated to soothe sensitive, reactive skin and support a more balanced-looking complexion. Featuring Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and botanical extracts, its gradual-release technology helps deliver active ingredients while supporting hydration, skin comfort, and barrier health. With regular use, it helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and texture, making it a thoughtful addition to a daily skincare ritual.

Price: INR 1,699/-

Available at: Sonrisa Website

- Hydra Special Kit by ESLA Italy

A thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys a nourishing haircare ritual, the Hydra Special Kit by ESLA Italy brings together a moisturising shampoo and mask designed to provide long-lasting hydration for normal, dry or brittle hair. Enriched with Manna delle Madonie Sicilian phytocomplex and shea butter, the duo helps hydrate and soften the hair while enhancing its natural shine. The routine leaves hair feeling nourished, smooth, and easier to comb, making it a considered addition to a festive gifting selection for those looking to give their haircare routine a little extra attention.

Available at: ESLA Italy India Website

Price: INR 4,870/-

- Lancôme

This Diwali, Lancôme’s “Share Your Light” campaign, featuring Brand Ambassador Sonam Kapoor, celebrates the joy of reconnecting with loved ones through thoughtful gifting. The campaign brings together curated festive gift sets across fragrance, skincare, and makeup, alongside an India-exclusive bespoke gifting experience that allows you to create a personalised assortment for someone special. From The Fragrance Icons and Sonam’s Festive Faves to The Idôle Box, each collection combines Lancôme favourites in beautifully considered pairings. With prices ranging from INR 3,700 to INR 7,900, the gift sets offer something for different preferences and occasions. Available online and in-store across leading beauty and retail platforms, the collection is complemented by complimentary festive makeovers and limited-edition offers at select stores.

- Infudra D’Affluence Shampoo & Treat Conditioner by Orangewood

A thoughtful gifting duo for those who enjoy a well-rounded haircare routine, the Infudra D’Affluence Shampoo and Treat Conditioner by Orangewood make a practical yet indulgent addition to a festive hamper. The shampoo is formulated with aloe barbadensis, vitamins A, C and E, Dead Sea minerals, restructured keratin, and Abyssinian oil to cleanse the hair and scalp. Paired with the Treat Conditioner, this duo makes for a considered haircare gift for someone who appreciates nourishing, everyday essentials. The shampoo is sulphate- and paraben-free, while the conditioner is paraben-free.

Available at: Orangewood.in

Price: Shampoo: INR 1,890/- | Treat Conditioner: INR 1,890/-

- Glow Fish by Two Fish

A thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys advanced skincare, Glow Fish by Two Fish is a high-performance formulation designed to target visible signs of ageing, loss of firmness, and uneven skin texture. Ceramide complex and shea butter further help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain moisture, leaving skin looking smoother, firmer, and more radiant over time. Vegan, sulphate-free, and dermatologically tested, Glow Fish makes a considered addition to a festive skincare hamper for those who appreciate a science-led approach to skincare.

Available at: Two Fish Website

Price: INR 3,999/-

- Glow Drops by Unconditional Beauty

For someone who loves a radiant, well-hydrated complexion, Glow Drops by Unconditional Beauty is a milky ampoule serum formulated to boost glow while brightening and smoothing the skin over time. Featuring goat milk and encapsulated vegan tranexamic acid, the formula also incorporates HydraHylix X7, a multi-layer hydration complex, alongside niacinamide, lactic acid and an Ayurvedic brightening complex comprising ginseng, licorice, giloy and nagarmotha. Suitable for all skin types, it is designed for dull, dry or uneven-looking skin, making it a thoughtful addition to a festive skincare hamper.

Available at: Unconditional Beauty Website

Price: INR 1,999/-

- Old School Rituals: Mango & Lemon Sugar Brightening Face Elixir

A festive skincare essential for anyone looking to add a glow-focused step to their routine, this lightweight, fast-absorbing face elixir features mango, lemon, Alpha & Beta Arbutin, Kojic Acid, and Salicylic Acid. Formulated to help improve the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, and uneven skin tone, it makes a considered gift for a loved one who enjoys a daily skincare ritual.

Available at: Old School Rituals Website

Price: INR 1,490/-

- CASA DI NASO Gift Box by NASO Profumi

A thoughtful choice for Diwali gifting, the CASA DI NASO Gift Box brings together the warmth of home and the art of fine perfumery. Housed in a beautifully designed house-shaped box with intricate graphics and gold foiling, it features two 50 ml Eau De Parfums in Basil Sambac and Sarawak Mazzo, a 100 ml Surround Scent, Palo Santo incense sticks, and a 310 g Gardenia Marigold soy wax candle. With its blend of inviting fragrances and home-scenting essentials, it is perfect for gifting loved ones a little luxury and a warm, welcoming ambience this festive season.

Priced at ₹12,500

Shopping Link: https://www.nasoprofumi.com/products/casa-di-naso-gift-box?

- Misora Designs- Diwali Edit

Make this Diwali extra special with Misora Designs’ Diwali Edit, a thoughtfully curated collection of jewellery that brings a festive touch to every celebration. From elegant gold-plated sets to sparkling earrings and statement pieces, each design adds just the right amount of glamour to festive outfits. With beautiful, gift-ready packaging and versatile pieces designed to shine beyond the festive season, Misora makes gifting feel as special as receiving. Perfect for surprising loved ones or treating yourself to a little festive sparkle!

Price: Starting at ₹1,099

Shopping Link: https://misoradesigns.in/collections/diwali-sale

- Akhand Jyot Diya by P•TAL

A timeless gift that keeps the festive spirit glowing. Rooted in Indian tradition, the handcrafted brass Akhand Jyot Diya by P•TAL draws inspiration from traditional temple architecture. Featuring an elegant glass enclosure designed to support a continuous flame, it makes a meaningful addition to the festive pooja setup. Thoughtful and timeless, it is a beautiful Diwali gift that celebrates light, craftsmanship and the enduring beauty of Indian heritage.

Priced at ₹6,990

Shopping Link: https://ptal.in/products/akhand-jyot-diya?

- Nuvah’s Utsav 2026 Collection

Make this Diwali extra special with Nuvah’s thoughtfully curated collection of festive footwear, perfect for gifting women who love to make a style statement. From shimmering metallic heels and elegant whites to rich burgundy hues and versatile statement silhouettes, Nuvah’s festive edit brings together styles that complement every celebration. Whether paired with a traditional saree, a festive lehenga, an embroidered suit or a contemporary party ensemble, these designs make for a thoughtful gift that adds the perfect finishing touch to someone's festive wardrobe. Nuvah’s collection makes for a stylish Diwali gifting choice for those who appreciate thoughtful design, comfort and contemporary fashion.

Prices starting at ₹3,999

Shopping Link: https://nuvah.in/search?q=festive&options%5Bprefix%5D=last

- BIOTOP PROFESSIONAL 911 Quinoa Healthy Hair & Scalp Ritual

A three-step professional haircare ritual designed to cleanse, nourish and revive hair. Featuring the 911 Quinoa Shampoo, Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Rinse and Quinoa Hair Mask, the set helps remove scalp build-up, strengthen hair, tame frizz and restore softness and shine. A thoughtful festive gift for anyone who loves a little extra care in their haircare routine.

Priced at Shampoo (250 ml) – ₹2,475 | Foaming Rinse (170 ml) – ₹3,150 | Hair Mask (250 ml) – ₹3,060

Shopping Link: https://biotopindia.com/search?q=911&options%5Bprefix%5D=last

- Swarovski Una Angelic Watch by Just In Time

A gift that brings jewellery-inspired elegance to everyday dressing, the Swarovski Una Angelic watch features a refined sunray dial, a pavé-adorned bezel, and a gold-tone stainless steel finish. Its adjustable bracelet, embellished with clear crystals framed in crystal pavé, lends the timepiece a distinctive sparkle. Inspired by the Una Angelic jewellery family, it is a fitting choice for someone who appreciates a touch of brilliance in her everyday style.

Price: INR 40,000/-

Available: https://justintime.in/

- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

Rooted in the richness of Middle Eastern perfumery, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes brings together an expressive range of fragrances that make Diwali gifting a more personal affair. From the rich, opulent blend of florals and oud in Oud & Roses to the understated warmth of Rose Noir, the invigorating freshness of Blue by Ahmed, and the vibrant, aquatic notes of Kaaf, each fragrance offers a distinct olfactory expression to suit different personalities and occasions. Whether chosen for a loved one or as a thoughtful festive gesture, these scents bring character and individuality to the art of gifting.

Price Range: INR 4,000 to INR 6,500

Available at: ahmedalmaghribi.co.in

- CodeSkin

The festive season often comes with packed travel schedules, long days out, late-night celebrations, and layers of makeup, all of which can leave skin feeling dehydrated and stressed. CodeSkin brings together three skincare essentials to help keep skin protected, hydrated and supported through the season’s demands. The Hyaluronic 7+ Serum helps replenish hydration, the Barrier Defense Lotion supports the skin barrier, while the UltraProtect Fluid SPF 100+ Sunscreen provides high-level sun protection on the go. Together, these everyday essentials make for a thoughtful festive skincare gift, helping you maintain your skincare routine through every celebration, getaway, and gathering.

Price: INR 500 to INR 1,500

Available: https://codeskin.in/

- Eltior

For beauty lovers, Eltior’s Lip Plush Balm is a thoughtful addition to any festive gifting edit. Available in four variants - Very Berry, Mocha Espresso, Salted Caramel and Last Bite the lip treatment combines shea butters, ceramides, squalene, vitamin E and a multi-form hyaluronic acid blend to help hydrate, soften and maintain the lip barrier. With options ranging from sheer tints to a clear finish, there’s a pick for every preference.

Price: INR 995

Available at: https://eltior.com/products/lip-plush-balm

- Mintree's 4-in1 Detan Skincare Kit for women: Give the gift of a little extra glow this Diwali with Mintree’s 4-in-1 De-Tan Skincare Kit! Featuring a curated selection of skincare essentials, this kit is designed to make at-home skincare feel like a pampering experience. A thoughtful pick for beauty enthusiasts, it brings together everyday care and a little indulgence in one convenient set.

Price: INR 739

Available at: https://vmintree.in/products/4-in-1-detan-skincare-kit-sample-cards-gift-box-for-women-100-gm-ml

- NIVIA: Looking for a unique Diwali gift for the football fan in your life? Nivia’s “The Official Indian National Football Team Jersey” makes for a thoughtful pick for those who love the sport and proudly support the Blue Tigers. Designed with a contemporary aesthetic and inspired by India’s cultural identity, the jersey brings together style and sporting pride. With performance features that make it suitable for the pitch as well as everyday wear, it’s a gift that goes beyond the usual festive picks. Whether it’s for a friend, family member or a football enthusiast, this Diwali, celebrate their passion for the game with a jersey they can wear with pride.

Price: INR 3499

Available at: NIVIA Sports retail stores, authorised partners and online at https://niviasports.com/pages/indian-jersey

- ZEROZERO Essential Oil Gift Bundle

Housed in minimalistic, travel-friendly packaging, the ZEROZERO Essential Oil Gift Bundle makes for a thoughtful wellness starter pack for those who value inner balance, clean beauty, and mindful rituals. Featuring an assortment of essential oils, this curated set is perfect for exploring the benefits of aromatherapy and bringing moments of calm into everyday routines. A versatile gifting choice for friends, family, and loved ones this festive season.

Price: INR 2,499

Available at : https://zero-zero.in/

- adidas Originals Samba Jane

The adidas Originals Samba Jane offers a fresh interpretation of the classic Samba through a contemporary Mary Jane-inspired design. Featuring a leather upper, synthetic lining and an open slip-on construction, the pair retains the iconic serrated 3-Stripes and Samba branding on the side. Its metallic gold finish adds a distinctive touch, making it a statement addition to any sneaker collection.

Available at: Superkicks Website

Price: INR 8,549/-

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