A new chapter begins: Peach Blossoms returns to level 5 with the debut of its Black Pearl One Diamond Tasting Journey

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Singapore, July 23: Following a transformation of its kitchen, award-winning Modern Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, welcomes guests back to home on Level 5. Marking this new chapter is the launch of the Black Pearl One Diamond Tasting Journey, an exclusive tasting menu inspired by the restaurant's prestigious recognition in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.

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Led by Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong, the new tasting menu is a celebration of Modern Chinese cuisine, thoughtfully woven with innovation and a deep respect for only the finest produce. Every course reflects the culinary philosophy that earned Peach Blossoms its coveted One Diamond accolade, showcasing sophisticated techniques and elegant presentation.

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The eight-course journey begins with cold-brew red tea, made in-house with black tea harvested from ancient tea trees that are over 100 years old. Guests are then welcomed with an exquisite Hamachi, Scallion and Chicken Rice Tart, where delicate slices of fresh Hamachi crown a crisp golden shell filled with fragrant chicken rice, topped off with caviar for a luxurious, savoury finish. This is followed by an indulgent Bird's Nest, Squid Ink Pastry with Kaluga Queen Caviar, pairing snow crab, bird's nest, hairy and luffa gourd enveloped in a pastry, complemented by premium 15-year Kaluga Queen caviar infused with aromatic minced ginger. The menu continues with a nourishing Marble Goby in Hakka Wine Essence, where the fish is slowly simmered to create a naturally collagen-rich broth, finished with honey beans and fragrant Hakka rice wine.

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The signature main dish presents Boston Lobster with Urban Farm Basil and Sticky Rice Cake, paying homage to the evolution of satay sauce. Confited in house-made lobster oil before being delicately char-grilled, the lobster is paired with a deeply flavourful sauce enriched with lobster broth, preserved radish and fresh basil harvested from the hotel's Urban Farm.

A refreshing interlude follows with Wine-infused Chilled Crab with Citrus and Kaluga Queen Caviar, featuring sweet hand-picked crab complemented by an aromatic Dongqu wine jelly infused with aged tangerine peel, spices and sour plum, to awaken the palate.

The culinary journey concludes on a comforting note with Crab Claw with Fermented Soy and Crisped Grain, inspired by the Hakka tradition of spicy fermented black bean flavours. Stuffed with Kurobuta pork and prawn mousse before being served atop crisped rice, the dish offers an elegant balance of savoury richness, sweetness and texture. Wuyi Oolong Tea, Monkfruit Jelly and Sesame, provides a sweet finale, celebrating the timeless pairing of premium tea with Chef's signature Peanut Ball.

Available at S$268++ per person (minimum two diners), the Black Pearl One Diamond Tasting Journey also includes 2 packets of Chinese tea for guests to bring home.

With the restaurant's return to Level 5 and the debut of the Black Pearl One Diamond Tasting Journey menu, Peach Blossoms invites diners to rediscover Modern Chinese cuisine through an immersive experience where culinary mastery and innovation come together in every course.

About Peach Blossoms

Peach Blossoms exudes a fresh and contemporary energy, serving modern Chinese cuisine with influences from Southeast Asia. With premium seasonal produce, masterful culinary techniques and artful presentation, award-winning Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong breathes life into one of Singapore's top Chinese restaurants, earning acclaim by food connoisseurs and the elite business community alike.

As one of Singapore's highly lauded Chinese chefs, renowned for redefining Chinese cuisine with his own innovative and contemporary interpretation, Chef Edward's story is one of transformation and dedication, from a novice to a culinary virtuoso, who now entices diners from across the globe with his modern Chinese cuisine. Under his leadership, Peach Blossoms has won numerous recognitions, including the One-Diamond Restaurant Award in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Tatler's Singapore's Top 20 Restaurants Award, Diamond Restaurant rating in Trip.com's Gourmet List, and attaining #78 in the coveted Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2026.

More information on Peach Blossoms here: Top Chinese Restaurant Singapore | Peach Blossoms Restaurant

High resolution images for Peach Blossoms

Cuisine: Modern Chinese

Address: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore (Level 5)

6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Contact: +65 6845 1118 | peachblossoms.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Click here to access Peach Blossoms' website.

Click here to access Peach Blossoms' press kit.

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