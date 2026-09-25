A New Generation of the Virwani Family: Natalia Virwani Welcomes Son Miroslav

September 25, 2026: A new generation has arrived in the Virwani family with the birth of Miroslav, the son of Natalia Virwani, daughter of Indian businessman and Embassy Group Chairman Jitendra “Jitu” Virwani.

Natalia Virwani gave birth to a baby boy, Miroslav, on September 12, 2026, in Russia. Natalia is currently in Russia with her newborn son as the family celebrates the arrival of its newest member.

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The birth marks a significant and deeply personal moment for the Virwani family, bringing together family members in celebration of the arrival of a new generation.

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The family has described Miroslav’s birth as a particularly joyful and meaningful occasion. The baby’s name, Miroslav, was chosen for its spiritual and symbolic significance, reflecting themes of peace, faith and the continuation of the family lineage.

Pregnancy Kept Away From Public Attention

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Natalia’s pregnancy was not publicly announced and was kept private by the family throughout the pregnancy.

According to Lina Virwani, the decision to keep the pregnancy confidential was made primarily for security and privacy reasons. The family wanted to ensure that Natalia could go through the pregnancy and prepare for motherhood away from public attention and unnecessary exposure.

The family chose to share the news only after the birth, making the announcement a private family milestone that has now been shared more widely.

A Meaningful Family Milestone

The arrival of Miroslav represents a new chapter for Natalia and the wider Virwani family.

For Natalia, becoming a mother marks an important personal milestone, while for the extended family, the birth signifies the beginning of another generation. Family members have welcomed the baby with happiness and described his arrival as a moment of gratitude and celebration.

The choice of the name Miroslav also carries particular significance for the family. The name is associated with peace and glory in Slavic naming traditions, and the family has connected it with values of peace, faith and continuity.

Natalia is currently spending time with her newborn son in Russia, where the family is maintaining a private and close environment around the mother and child.

About Jitendra “Jitu” Virwani and Embassy Group

Jitendra “Jitu” Virwani is the Chairman of Embassy Group, a diversified business group with interests spanning real estate and related sectors. Under his leadership, Embassy Group has developed and managed a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, business parks, and other real estate assets.

Virwani has been associated with the growth of India’s real estate sector and has been featured in national and international business and wealth rankings. Embassy Group has established a presence across key Indian markets and has been involved in several significant real estate developments over the years.

The family has expressed its happiness at welcoming the newest member and looks forward to this new chapter in Natalia and Miroslav’s lives.

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