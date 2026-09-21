A New Highland for Modern Paper Industry Rises on the Banks of the Xijiang River Gangbei District, Vigorously Promotes High-Quality Development of the Modern Paper Industry

GUIGANG, China, Sept. 21, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ --

According to data recently released by the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Gangbei District, Guigang city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region,the output value of paper manufacturing and paper products above designated size in the district increased by 24.37% year-on-year from January to July this year, demonstrating a robust and positive momentum in industrial development. Leveraging its advantages as a gateway to ASEAN along the Golden Waterway, Gangbei District is seizing major opportunities such as the construction of the Pinglu Canal Economic Belt. By deeply cultivating the modern paper industry track and focusing on the development of a marine-oriented economy, the district is driving the iterative upgrading, green efficiency, cluster agglomeration, and open quality improvement of the traditional paper industry. A modern paper industry highland, rooted in the Xijiang River, facing ASEAN, and radiating globally, is rapidly taking shape.

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Since the beginning of this year, both production and construction in Gangbei District's paper industry have accelerated with remarkable vitality. Inside the production workshops of Guigang Longpai Paper Products Co., Ltd., equipment is operating at full capacity, with strong sales and production volumes reaching overseas markets. In the first half of the year, the total export value of household paper from this enterprise exceeded 60 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 100.7%. Its products are sold to Australia, Canada, South America, Asia, and other regions and countries, with its share in the cross-border market continuing to rise.

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With the Guangdong-Guangxi Circular Industrial Park as its core platform, Gangbei District is promoting the comprehensive agglomeration of industries, factors, and markets towards the sea. Through systematic cultivation, the district's modern paper industry has evolved from single-point production to a full-chain layout. The China-ASEAN Household Paper Industrial Park has been established, gathering 35 pulp and paper enterprises and constructing a complete industrial chain encompassing "pulping, papermaking, and deep processing." Products are Best-selling in the country and exported to Southeast Asia, Africa, and other regions, highlighting the growing effect of industrial clustering.

Focusing on strengthening and supplementing the industrial chain and empowering clusters, Gangbei District is leveraging its industrial foundation and circular economy advantages to implement precise investment attraction along the industrial chain. It is actively undertaking the transfer of high-quality industries from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Key projects in high-end specialty paper, deep processing of paper products, and green environmental protection support have been introduced, with a focus on developing high-value-added paper products. Major projects such as Lee & Man Paper, Lezan Phase II, and Longpai Recycled Pulp are being fully advanced. Once these projects are fully operational, they will further improve the light industry system, activate new increments in the industrial economy, and inject strong momentum into regional industrial transformation and upgrading.

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Relying on the advantages of park development, Gangbei District has built a low-cost, high-efficiency industrial ecosystem. Supporting resources within the park, such as Guitang Pulp and Huadian Steam, are directly accessible to enterprises, ensuring seamless connection and efficient linkage between upstream and downstream businesses. Local authorities have also introduced precise measures to reduce the prices of steam for papermaking and logistics transportation, achieving cost reduction and efficiency enhancement in enterprise production and operations.

With high-quality products and brand strength, local paper companies in Gangbei District frequently appear at the China-ASEAN Expo. A brand matrix including "Jiman," "Mandian," and "Hetianxia" is gradually taking shape, with Jiman Paper's annual output value exceeding 120 million yuan. Meanwhile, Gangbei District is actively guiding enterprises to lay out overseas warehousing and marketing networks, helping high-quality paper products go global and continuously expanding international development space.

Gangbei District has also established special working teams to conduct regular visits and assistance to enterprises, striving to resolve bottlenecks and difficulties in land use, financing, energy consumption, and environmental impact assessments. It is cultivating market entities of all sizes in a gradient manner and guiding enterprises to explore both the domestic high-end market and the ASEAN overseas market.

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