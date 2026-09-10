NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10: Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a common cause of pain, stiffness, reduced mobility and loss of function. While conventional treatments such as medication, physiotherapy, lifestyle modification and injections can provide relief, many patients with mild to moderate knee OA continue to face progressive joint damage.

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For advanced osteoarthritis, knee replacement remains an established and effective treatment. However, for patients with mild to moderate disease, the priority can be to preserve the natural knee and delay or avoid surgery wherever clinically appropriate.

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At Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Dr. Deepak Kumar KS, Orthopedic Surgeon, Knee Replacement and Mako Stryker Expert, follows a knee-preservation-first approach. He evaluates every patient carefully and explores appropriate treatment options aimed at preserving the natural knee before considering replacement surgery.

“As knee replacement specialists, we should not look at replacement as the first and only solution. Wherever clinically appropriate, I believe in exploring every possible avenue to preserve the patient’s natural knee. We are constantly looking at newer, scientifically supported treatment options that can potentially help patients maintain their joint and quality of life,” Dr. Deepak.

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In this pursuit of knee preservation, Dr. Deepak collaborated with Dr. Sathish Kumar Thangamani, MS (Ortho), D. Ortho., Dip (ABRM), Fellowship in Stem cell and Regenerative Medicine who is a Senior Assistant Professor @ Stanley Medical College and consultant at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals to administer an innovative allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy for carefully selected patients with knee osteoarthritis.

With approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the availability of this regulated stem cell therapy represents an important development in regenerative medicine and expands treatment possibilities between conservative care and surgical intervention.

The therapy, manufactured by Stempeutics Research and made available by Cipla, is designed to leverage the anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and cartilage-protective potential of mesenchymal stem cells.

Dr. Sathish says, “The collaboration marks an important step in translating advances in regenerative medicine into clinical practice. We hope this approach will ultimately benefit many patients with knee osteoarthritis.”

For patients with Grade II and III knee osteoarthritis, the availability of an approved regenerative therapy provides another potential option within the continuum of care. Individual treatment decisions, however, need to be based on the patient’s condition, disease severity and clinical assessment.

As knee osteoarthritis management evolves, the goal remains to provide patients with the right treatment at the right stage—while preserving the natural knee whenever clinically possible and using knee replacement when it is truly required.

To know more about the hospital please visit www.drkmh.com.

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