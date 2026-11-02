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Home / Business / A New Landmark in the Making: Bhumi Pujan Marks the Beginning of Construction of The Hive Mall in Hapur On 1st November 2026

A New Landmark in the Making: Bhumi Pujan Marks the Beginning of Construction of The Hive Mall in Hapur On 1st November 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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PNN

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2: Marking a significant milestone in Hapur’s evolving commercial landscape, the auspicious Bhumi Pujan ceremony of The Hive Mall was held to commemorate the commencement of construction of the much-anticipated retail and lifestyle destination.

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The ceremony marked the beginning of an ambitious development envisioned to bring together modern retail, dining, entertainment, and leisure experiences under one roof. With the traditional rituals and prayers seeking divine blessings for the start of construction, the occasion symbolized a promising new chapter in Hapur’s urban and commercial growth.

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Strategically envisioned as a contemporary shopping and lifestyle destination, The Hive Mall aims to provide residents of Hapur and surrounding areas with a vibrant space where shopping, entertainment, food, and community experiences come together.

The development reflects the growing aspirations of Hapur’s residents and the increasing demand for organized retail spaces, modern infrastructure, and quality lifestyle destinations in emerging cities.

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Designed to become more than just a shopping complex, The Hive Mall aspires to establish itself as a prominent landmark and a preferred destination for families, shoppers, and visitors.

The commencement of construction of The Hive Mall represents a positive step toward strengthening Hapur’s commercial ecosystem.

The project is expected to create opportunities for retail brands, entrepreneurs, food and beverage operators, and other businesses seeking to establish a presence in the growing market.

In addition to potentially generating employment during construction and subsequent operations, the development is envisioned to contribute to the city’s expanding retail and lifestyle infrastructure.

True to its name, The Hive Mall is envisioned as a buzzing hub of activity, bringing people, brands, businesses, and experiences together.

With a focus on contemporary architecture, convenience, and an engaging visitor experience, the project seeks to introduce a fresh dimension to the city’s shopping and leisure landscape.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony represents not merely the beginning of construction, but the foundation of a larger vision: to create a destination that reflects Hapur’s growing ambitions and evolving lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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