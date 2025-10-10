A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!

Anand (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Madhubhan Resort & Spa, the leading luxury destination in Gujarat, has announced a major upgrade and expansion of its accommodations, unveiling its newly renovated Deluxe category rooms. The initiative significantly enhances the guest experience by introducing refined comfort and contemporary, elegant design. To meet increasing demand, the Resort has also extended its overall inventory with the addition of 21 new Deluxe rooms. This strategic move reinforces Madhubhan’s commitment to providing world-class hospitality to both domestic and international travelers. The upgraded rooms have been thoughtfully appointed to blend modern aesthetics with the contemporary design the Resort is known for, featuring enhanced interiors and premium amenities.

Advertisement

Mr Manohar S. Gurung, President of Madhubhan Resort & Spa, stated, “We are excited to offer an elevated stay experience with this renovation and inventory expansion. It allows us to meet growing demand while upholding our promise of luxury and personalised service.” We look forward to welcoming our guests from October 10, 2025, onwards.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)