DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort &amp; Spa!

A New Leaf of Luxury at Madhubhan Resort & Spa!

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Anand (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Madhubhan Resort & Spa, the leading luxury destination in Gujarat, has announced a major upgrade and expansion of its accommodations, unveiling its newly renovated Deluxe category rooms. The initiative significantly enhances the guest experience by introducing refined comfort and contemporary, elegant design. To meet increasing demand, the Resort has also extended its overall inventory with the addition of 21 new Deluxe rooms. This strategic move reinforces Madhubhan’s commitment to providing world-class hospitality to both domestic and international travelers. The upgraded rooms have been thoughtfully appointed to blend modern aesthetics with the contemporary design the Resort is known for, featuring enhanced interiors and premium amenities.

Advertisement

Mr Manohar S. Gurung, President of Madhubhan Resort & Spa, stated, “We are excited to offer an elevated stay experience with this renovation and inventory expansion. It allows us to meet growing demand while upholding our promise of luxury and personalised service.” We look forward to welcoming our guests from October 10, 2025, onwards.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts