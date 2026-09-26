A New Ride-Hailing Platform Is Taking a Different Approach in Bengaluru: Meet Daxido

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Bengaluru’s mobility landscape has a new entrant. Daxido Technologies Services Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based mobility technology startup, has launched its ride-hailing platform with a focus on creating a more balanced experience for both riders and driver-partners.

Currently live in Bengaluru, Daxido offers auto-rickshaw and cab bookings, with plans to progressively expand its coverage across the city and introduce additional mobility and delivery services.

Advertisement

The company is building its platform around a simple philosophy: “Fair rides, Fair earnings.”

Advertisement

A Different Approach to Driver Earnings

One of Daxido’s key differences is its zero-commission model for driver-partners.

Advertisement

Rather than taking a percentage of every ride fare, Daxido operates on a flat platform-fee model.

The model is designed to give drivers greater visibility into what they earn from each ride, while allowing them to participate on the platform without a percentage of their fare being deducted as commission.

For Daxido, the idea goes beyond pricing. The company believes that the growth of a mobility platform should also translate into better earning visibility and greater transparency for the people powering the network.

Building a More Transparent Rider Experience

Daxido is also focusing on predictability and transparency for riders.

The platform provides fare information before a booking is confirmed, while its Price Lock feature is designed to ensure that the quoted fare does not increase simply because a journey takes longer due to traffic.

Safety is another part of the platform, with features including live trip sharing and a one-tap SOS option.

Daxido currently supports six languages English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu reflecting the diverse user and driver-partner community in Bengaluru.

Starting in Bengaluru

Daxido is taking a Bengaluru-first approach as it builds its mobility network.

The platform is currently available in Bangalore, with plans to progressively expand into more parts of the city.

The company’s roadmap also includes additional services such as rentals, parcel delivery and women-only rides as the platform develops.

Daxido is a DPIIT-recognised startup and is focused on building a broader mobility ecosystem rather than limiting itself to ride bookings alone.

Why Daxido?

For founder Nayaz Faiyaz Ahmed, the idea behind Daxido came from observing the everyday realities of Bengaluru’s mobility ecosystem.

“I didn’t start Daxido because I wanted to build another ride-booking app. I started it because I spent years on the road, alongside Bengaluru’s auto drivers, and saw things that shouldn’t have become normal. Drivers working long hours without knowing what the next ride would bring, and riders waiting, cancelling and trying again. We wanted to build a platform that treats both the person driving and the person riding with more fairness.”

The company says its objective is to build a platform where the interests of riders and driver-partners are considered together, rather than treating one side of the marketplace as secondary.

Looking Ahead

With its initial launch underway in Bengaluru, Daxido plans to continue expanding its coverage, strengthening its driver-partner network and developing additional services around the mobility ecosystem.

As the company grows, its stated focus remains on transparent pricing, driver earnings and rider experience.

For Daxido, the ambition is not simply to add another ride-hailing option to Bengaluru. It is to build a mobility platform around a straightforward idea fair rides for riders and fair earnings for the people who drive them.

About Daxido

Daxido Technologies Services Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based mobility technology company and DPIIT-recognised startup. The company operates a technology platform connecting riders with independent driver-partners for mobility services.

Built around the philosophy “Fair rides, Fair earnings,” Daxido currently offers auto-rickshaw and cab bookings across select locations in Bengaluru. Its driver-partner model does not deduct commission from ride fares; instead, driver-partners pay a flat platform fee while retaining the fare they earn.

The company plans to expand its mobility and delivery offerings as it grows its presence across Bengaluru and other markets.

Website: www.daxido.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)