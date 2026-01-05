A New Stay Opens in North Goa: Inside the Renaissance Goa Hotel

Studio Shibui

New Delhi [India], January 5: The Renaissance Goa Hotel opens in North Goa, marking the brand's entry into the region. The 133-room hotel is located in Arpora, a valley area in North Goa, with road access to popular beaches including Baga, Anjuna and Vagator. The property operates under the Renaissance brand of Marriott International.

The hotel is positioned for leisure travellers and is located away from high-density beach areas, while remaining within driving distance of major tourist locations. It features 133 rooms and suites, multiple dining outlets, a rooftop pool bar, and indoor event spaces.

Food and beverage facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, an Italian restaurant, a lobby bar and a rooftop venue.

The property also assists with local sightseeing and short excursions within Goa. Indoor event facilities span close to 8,000 square feet and are intended for weddings, private functions and corporate meetings.

"The hotel has been designed to reflect North Goa and its neighbourhoods, offering guests a stay that feels connected to the local area," said Roopa Singh, General Manager, Renaissance Goa Hotel.

The opening comes as hotel operators continue to expand capacity in leisure destinations, including Goa, amid demand for domestic travel.

