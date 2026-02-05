PNN

New Delhi [India], February 5: When Bhujang Shetty and the Lost Treasure of Basrur quietly arrived on bookshelves in 2025, few expected it to ripple so decisively through India's literary waters. Yet, over the past year, the debut novel by Gautham V Kedoor has done exactly that, gathering momentum through word of mouth, critical acclaim, and a steadily growing readership that spans generations.

Set against the evocative backdrop of coastal Karnataka, Bhujang Shetty and the Lost Treasure of Basrur blends adventure, humour, and nostalgia with a confidence rarely seen in a first-time author. Critics have been quick to point out Kedoor's deft handling of tone: the novel balances light-hearted wit with genuine emotional stakes, creating a world that feels both playful and lived-in. Several reviewers have praised the book for reviving the spirit of classic adventure storytelling while grounding it firmly in an Indian cultural milieu, something that has helped it stand out in a crowded market.

What has particularly caught the attention of the literary community is Kedoor's instinct for character. Bhujang Shetty, the clean-shaven, aviator-wearing protagonist who operates out of his father's juice shop, has already been described by commentators as a "cult character in the making". This warmth and accessibility have translated into strong sales and sustained discussion, prompting many to label Kedoor as one of the most promising new voices in contemporary popular fiction.

The success of the book, however, is only the beginning. Industry sources confirm that a feature film adaptation is currently in development, backed by Rayan Studios, with a theatrical release targeted for 2027. While casting and directorial details remain under wraps, the announcement alone has generated considerable buzz, suggesting that Bhujang Shetty's adventures are poised to reach a much wider audience.

Adding to this expanding universe is a video game adaptation slated for release in the first quarter of 2026. Designed to immerse players in the lanes, secrets, and mysteries of Basrur, the game marks an ambitious step in translating an Indian literary property into interactive storytelling, a space still relatively unexplored at this scale.

Readers, meanwhile, will not have to wait long for the story to continue on the page. A follow-up book in the Bhujang Shetty series is scheduled for release in February 2026, promising to deepen the mythology and further develop the characters that have already captured the public imagination.

From page to screen to console, Gautham V Kedoor's debut has grown into a multi-format phenomenon in remarkably short order. With critics attentive, audiences invested, and new projects lined up across media, this is one author whose journey the literary and entertainment worlds will be watching closely in the years to co

