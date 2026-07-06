A Podcast That Changes Our Perspective on Brain Health

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6: "Brain ek aesi cheez hain jise cleaning ki zaroorat hain," says Dr. Hrishikesh Kumar, Head of Neurology, Director of Research, and Vice Chairman at the Institute of Neurosciences, Kolkata.

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A discussion with the illustrious doctor explores the six pillars of brain health: physical activity, cognitive stimulation, diet, nutrients and moderation, sleep, and social connection.

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At the heart of the conversation is a powerful reminder: "Hum jo bhi hain, brain ke karan hi hain." Dr. Kumar explains how lifelong learning and mental engagement help build cognitive reserve, noting that "Early age hain information ko gather karne ka, later age hain process karne ka."

He also emphasises the importance of keeping the brain active. "It is very important to challenge the brain, to engage the brain, to prevent nerve degeneration," he says, highlighting how mental stimulation can support brain function as we age.

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The conversation also offers an encouraging perspective on dementia. According to Dr. Kumar, "Agar aapka cognitive capacity is at a very high level, toh dementia hoke bhi aap utna kharab nahi hoga." He further explains how enriching the brain during childhood and formative years may help build resilience later in life.

The conversation also revolves around sleep, blood pressure, diabetes, hearing, vision, purpose, and social relationships, while addressing common myths around ageing, supplements, and processed foods. Most importantly, it reinforces that positive changes can be made at any stage of life, impacting well-being in the long run.

In an exclusive episode of SastaSundar's Health & Happiness Podcast, Dr. Kumar shares valuable insights into brain health and the habits that help preserve it throughout life.

Want to learn more about the wonders of your brain? Learn from the renowned neurologist, Dr. Hrishikesh Kumar, only on the SastaSundar Health & Happiness Channel.

Click here to watch now. https://youtu.be/5DxRmTMhg1U

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