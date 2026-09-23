A practical guide to loan against shares for new investors

A loan against shares is a funding facility where borrower's shares can be put in as collateral to get liquidity. This means investors don't need to sell their long-term investments to collect funds.

What is a loan against shares?

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In essence, a loan against shares can be classified as a secured loan where the borrower's securities have to be pledged against their loan. Instead of selling one's investments, an investor can use this method to secure their liquidity.

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The amount of loan will be based on the value of the pledged shares. Furthermore, lenders also impose certain loan-to-value ratios while calculating the loan amount.

How does loan against shares work?

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The first step is when the investor picks the shares that can be collateralized. The next step is for the lender to assess these shares and determine the corresponding borrowing limits.

After the application submission and acceptance, the investor mentions the list of collateralizable shares. The funds would be distributed to the borrower based on the prearranged terms.

In general, the following procedures take place:

1. Check for share eligibility: Make sure that the shares you want to pledge are eligible.

2. File a request: You will need to submit the request through your lender's mobile platform or any bank premise.

3. Conduct verification: You should provide your identification, address and financial data.

4. Pledge shares: You will authorize the transfer of pledge rights to your lender.

5. Get the money: The lender will provide the borrowed amount as soon as all procedures are finished.

6. Repay the loan: Make repayments according to the agreed schedule.

Before going through the process of pledging securities, investors should double-check the terms.

Who can apply for a loan against shares?

Eligibility requirements can differ between lenders. However, applicants generally need to satisfy certain basic conditions.

• Age: Applicants may generally be between 21 and 90 years.

• Nationality: The facility is available to Indian residents.

• Employment: Salaried and self-employed individuals can apply.

• Share ownership: Applicants should own eligible listed shares.

• Security status: Pledged shares should generally be free from encumbrances.

Meeting basic requirements does not automatically guarantee approval. Lenders may apply additional criteria during assessment.

How much can you borrow?

The amount available depends largely on the value and type of eligible shares pledged. Under the specified product framework, loan amounts can range from Rs. 25,000 up to Rs. 1,000 crore.

The sanctioned amount may depend on the lender's applicable loan-to-value requirements and the securities offered as collateral.

Investors should assess their repayment capacity before choosing the borrowing amount. Borrowing within manageable limits can help reduce financial pressure during market fluctuations.

What is the loan against shares interest rate?

The loan against shares interest rate can vary according to the value and type of shares pledged. Lenders may also consider specific product and customer-related criteria while determining the applicable rate.

Promotional interest rates may be available during certain periods. Therefore, investors should check the applicable rate and terms before accepting the facility.

Borrowers should also understand whether the interest rate is variable. Changes in the applicable rate can affect the overall borrowing cost and repayment obligations.

Rather than considering the interest rate alone, investors should evaluate the complete cost of borrowing. This includes processing fees, applicable penalties and other charges.

What are the benefits of loan against shares?

A loan against shares can provide several benefits for investors seeking liquidity.

Retain your investments

Pledging shares allows investors to access funds without immediately selling their holdings. This can help maintain their long-term investment strategy.

Access substantial funds

Depending on the value of eligible securities, investors can access significant funding. The available amount remains subject to applicable lending conditions.

Faster processing

Digital application processes can simplify documentation and verification. This can support quicker approval and disbursal when requirements are fulfilled.

Flexible repayment options

Repayment arrangements can vary depending on the lender and facility. Investors should select terms that align with their repayment capacity.

Convenient account management

Online portals can help borrowers manage their loan conveniently. Physical branches can also provide personalised assistance when required.

What risks should new investors understand?

A loan against shares involves market-linked collateral, making risk management particularly important. Share prices can fluctuate considerably due to market conditions.

If the value of pledged securities falls, the lender may require additional security or repayment. Investors should therefore monitor their pledged holdings throughout the loan period.

Failure to meet repayment obligations can also result in penal charges. Continued default may eventually lead to the liquidation of pledged securities according to the agreed terms.

Investors should consider these precautions:

• Pledge only approved and sufficiently liquid securities.

• Understand the applicable loan-to-value requirements.

• Maintain adequate funds for timely repayment.

• Monitor the value of pledged shares regularly.

• Review all applicable fees before applying.

• Understand the consequences of delayed payments.

These measures can help investors manage the risks associated with market-linked collateral.

What fees and charges apply?

The total cost of borrowing includes more than the applicable interest rate. Investors should review the complete fee structure before accepting the facility.

Common charges may include:

• Processing fees: These may depend on the loan amount and product terms.

• Foreclosure charges: These vary according to the applicable facility.

• Penal charges: These may apply after delayed payments or defaults.

• Documentation charges: These may be applicable during loan processing.

• Stamp duty: Applicable charges may arise according to relevant requirements.

• Other charges: Additional costs may apply under the loan agreement.

Reviewing these charges beforehand can help investors estimate their overall financial commitment.

How can you apply for a loan against shares?

Investors can generally apply through digital platforms or physical branches. Online applications provide convenient access to the application process.

Applicants can visit the lender's website or customer portal and submit the required information. The process usually involves verification, documentation and pledging of eligible shares.

Investors seeking personalised assistance can visit a physical branch. Mobile applications can also offer convenient access to account management.

Before applying, investors should keep their relevant information and share details ready. Providing accurate information can help minimise processing delays.

What should new investors check before pledging shares?

Investors who are new to the market must first evaluate the nature of the facility before using their investments as collateral. The first question they must ask themselves is whether the need for the loan justifies the use of market linked products in this case.

Investors must check whether their securities are actually eligible for these loans and what the loan-to-value ratios are. They also have to look at the interest rates, processing fees etc.

Another important thing to check is the repayment capacity of the investor. There must be a proper plan for selling securities and funds must be in place to make payment.

Potential investors must also know what happens in case the value of shares falls. They must know when they need to provide additional margin or pay back the loan amount.

One way of knowing how much the monthly repayment amounts to is using an EMI calculator that calculates the term of the loan and loan amount. Thus, it helps in financing your needs.

Conclusion

The loan against shares provides the opportunity to get cash without the hassle of selling the investments. It may come handy when there is a need for quick cash.

Nevertheless, newcomers to investment must be aware of the risk that comes with the pledge of market-value assets. Special attention must be given to eligibility, loan limits, and repayment capability, collateral requirements and fees.

Understanding the interest rates for loans based on stocks is also imperative if one wants to know his lending expenses.

Ambitious and target-oriented investment is a way to leverage the potential with the help of shares.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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