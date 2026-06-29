A Precision Manufacturing Company serving Leading OEMs and Tier-1 Customers opens its IPO on June 30, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Atharva Polyplast Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of plastic components catering to the furniture, home appliances, automotive and engineering sectors, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 30, 2026.

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Share Allocation & Issue Details

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- Anchor Investor Portion: 12,74,000 Equity Shares

- Net QIB Portion: Not more than 8,56,000 Equity Shares

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- Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 6,42,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors: Not less than 15,02,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker: 2,26,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards funding capital expenditure requirements, repayment/prepayment of borrowings, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is scheduled for June 29, 2026, and the issue will close on July 2, 2026.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

- Total Issue size: 45,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each

- Issue Size: ₹ 27 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

- Price Band:₹55 - ₹60 Per Equity Share

- Lot Size: 2,000 Equity Shares (Minimum bid of 2 lots i.e. 4,000 equity shares, and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter)

- Proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE (BSE SME)

Mr. Anujeet Darade, Managing Director of Atharva Polyplast Limited, said: "Our journey over the last decade has been guided by a clear focus on precision manufacturing, quality excellence, and building long-term partnerships with our customers. What began as a manufacturing venture has evolved into a trusted engineering and production partner for leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across multiple industries.

Over the years, we have continuously invested in strengthening our capabilities across design, tooling, molding, assembly, and testing, enabling us to deliver high-quality, customized solutions that meet the evolving requirements of our customers. Our growing presence in furniture components, home appliances, and automotive applications reflects the trust our customers place in our capabilities and execution.

The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The funds raised will support our expansion plans, strengthen our manufacturing infrastructure, and enhance our ability to serve both existing and new customers. Backed by strong manufacturing expertise and long-standing customer relationships, we are confident in our ability to scale responsibly and meet the evolving needs of the industries we serve."

Mr. Narendra Bajaj, Managing Director, Horizon Management Private Limited, said, "The Indian manufacturing sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by increasing domestic consumption, global supply chain diversification, and the growing preference for high-quality, engineered products. As customers increasingly seek reliable manufacturing partners capable of delivering innovation, quality, and scale, companies with strong technical capabilities and established customer relationships are well-positioned to benefit from these long-term industry trends.

Atharva Polyplast has built a differentiated position in the plastics manufacturing space through its integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified end-market presence, and long-standing relationships with leading OEMs and Tier-1 customers. The Company's focus on value-added products, particularly in the furniture segment, coupled with its expertise in complex injection molding and engineering-grade polymers, has enabled it to consistently enhance its operational and financial performance.

Sustainable success is built on disciplined execution, innovation, and the ability to adapt to evolving market needs. Atharva Polyplast has consistently demonstrated these strengths through its operational excellence, customer-focused approach, and scalable business model. As the Company embarks on its next phase of growth, we remain confident in its ability to strengthen its market position and capitalize on future opportunities, and are proud to support its public market journey."

About The Company

Incorporated in 2014, Atharva Polyplast Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality and cost-effective plastic components catering to office furniture, home appliances, automotive and other industrial sectors.

The Company specializes in injection molding of complex, load-bearing and aesthetic components and offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions spanning product design, tooling, molding, assembly, and testing. Atharva works with a wide range of engineering-grade polymers and serves leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers through long-term business relationships.

The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread across 2,34,614 sq. ft. with 17 moulding machines and a diversified portfolio of more than 300 products. Atharva has also strengthened its credentials through various industry certifications and continues to expand its capabilities to support future growth.

In FY25, the Company recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹4,753.56 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹918.61 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹528.54 Lakhs.

For the ten-month period ended January 31, 2026 (10M FY26), the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹4,242.16 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹836.27 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹472.56 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus, including the section titled "Risk Factors", before making any investment decision. This announcement is not for release, publication, or distribution, directly or indirectly, outside India.

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