A Revolutionary New Cosmology Rewrites the Origin Story of the UniverseBRAHMAN: All This Whatsoever That Moves By Krishnamurthy Ramakrishnan

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 8: What if the universe didn't begin with a bang--but with a memory? In Brahman: All This Whatsoever That Moves, debut author Krishnamurthy Ramakrishnan dismantles the Big Bang Theory's dominance and introduces a daring, integrative Cosmology that unites Astrophysics, Quantum Physics, and the profound wisdom of the Upanishads.

Advertisement

This groundbreaking work challenges the idea that creation erupted out of nothing. Instead, it proposes the Phoenix Universe--a cosmos that breathes in cycles, balancing motion and stillness, coherence and chaos, remembrance and renewal. In this radical reframing, the universe becomes a self-adjusting field of intelligence guided not by randomness, but by equilibrium; a self-regulating macrocosm that is the overarching conservation principle. Nothing is lost, nothing is gained.

Advertisement

At the heart of the book lies the Principle of Natural Adjustment, a unifying framework that explains recurring patterns across scale--from subatomic behaviour to galactic architecture. Here, Gravity is interpreted as grace, Energy as intention, Prana as the primordial breath of neutral hydrogen, and Karma as the universe's inherent informational memory ensuring continuity across cycles.

Readers are guided through the birth of hydrogen, the dance of cosmic forces, and the possibility of infinite recurrence, all while witnessing the seamless weaving of scientific inquiry with spiritual philosophy. Poetic yet analytical, Brahman opens a doorway for scientists, thinkers, seekers, and skeptics to reconsider the very foundations of space, time, and awareness.

Advertisement

"In the silence between equation and mantra," Ramakrishnan writes, "lies a truth older than light: The universe does not end. It remembers. And begins again."

About the Author

Krishnamurthy Ramakrishnan, a 62-year-old Chartered Accountant from Chennai, is far more than his profession suggests. A relentless explorer of truth, he has spent decades diving into Relativity, Quantum Physics, Cosmology (ancient and modern), the Vedas, Upanisads, and Patanjali's Yoga Sutras. His approach is a rare blend of logic, scepticism, and poetic imagination--what he fondly calls "a one-person Renaissance lab powered by Kumbakonam Coffee-strength logic."

Unafraid to question both scripture and science, Ramakrishnan brings an iconoclast's clarity and a seeker's humility to his work. Brahman: All This Whatsoever That Moves is the culmination of his lifelong quest to answer a profound question: Why does anything move at all?

Grab your copy today: https://www.ziffybees.com/product/brahman-all-this-whatsover-that-moves/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)