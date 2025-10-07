DT
A Scent for Every Story: ODEON Introduces Skin-Safe Luxurious Fragrances for Men and Women

A Scent for Every Story: ODEON Introduces Skin-Safe Luxurious Fragrances for Men and Women

ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: In response to India's growing demand for affordable yet premium fragrances, ODEON, the beauty and personal care brand under Meso Private Limited, has launched a new range of luxury perfumes exclusively in India for men and women, starting at just ₹399.

The launch comes ahead of the festive season, with ODEON also introducing a line of specially curated gift sets designed to offer gifting options for occasions like Diwali, Navratri, and other seasonal celebrations.

India's fragrance market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increased awareness of personal grooming and shifting lifestyle preferences. According to IMARC Group, the Indian perfume market crossed USD 1,184 million in 2024, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% through 2033. This trend reflects a rising demand for long-lasting, affordable, and skin-safe fragrances among Indian consumers, especially during festive and gifting seasons.

Each perfume in the new range is IFRA-certified, meeting internationally recognised formulation standards. Designed for everyday wear in India's warm and humid climate, ODEON's blends are crafted to offer lasting fragrance without overpowering the senses, striking a balance between elegance and comfort.

The fragrances span a diverse olfactory palette, from soft florals to warm musks, thoughtfully curated to suit a range of moods and moments. For women, Jewel fragrances offer a bright, fruity-floral signature with a composition that is light, playful, and long-lasting, making it ideal for everyday wear. Regal, with its deeper floral character, makes a refined choice for evenings or festive occasions, striking a balance between sophistication and warmth. Among the men's collection, Empire fragrances is crisp and contemporary, a versatile scent that transitions effortlessly from work to casual settings. Legend fragrances, with its bold, aromatic profile, are crafted for occasions that call for a lasting impression. Together, the range speaks to modern preferences for fragrances that are elevated yet easy to wear.

Complementing the scent profiles, the packaging reflects a minimal yet premium aesthetic, appealing to a new wave of perfume buyers who value both thoughtful design and sensory impact.

Backed by a legacy in manufacturing for some of the world's leading fragrance brands, Meso Private Limited, ODEON's parent company, brings decades of behind-the-scenes expertise to the new range. For the company, launching its own line was less a pivot and more a long-overdue unveiling.

"For over two decades, we've been developing perfumes for international markets," said a spokesperson from ODEON. "With this launch, we're bringing that expertise home, creating something homegrown, high-quality, and built specifically for today's Indian consumer."

The entire collection of Eau de Parfums, including men's and women's variants, as well as curated gift packs, is now available at ODEON, with pan-India shipping and limited-period festive offers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

