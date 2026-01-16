A Shared Commitment to Precision and Cultural Integrity at ‘Modern Heritage’

Hyderabad - This January at Palate by Design, Abin Chaudhuri, Founder and Principal Architect at Abin Design Studio, and Izumi, led by Chef Nooresha Kably, come together with a shared commitment to precision and cultural integrity. Their collaboration explores how Japanese sensibilities can exist within an Indian context while retaining their purity and purpose. Through a ‘Modern Heritage’ approach, their pairing brings together two cultures around the common values of discipline and balance.

“Modern Heritage is an expression of our design philosophy, informed by Japanese minimalism and a belief in restraint as a form of luxury. Discipline in form, material integrity, and a quiet control of proportion form the 'meridian' of every decision, allowing the space to remain composed, intentional, and enduring. Simplicity here is not an absence, but a carefully curated presence.” — Abin Chaudhuri Founder and Principal Architect, Abin Design Studio Their pop-up features modern furniture by Portside Cafe, The Colosseum, and Within, bespoke furniture and accessories by Atelier Bobby Aggarwal and Samurai Home, sculptural lights by AUX Home and Meztli, and accessories by The Decor Circle, Wannas, Anantaya Decor, and Shade of India.

Dates: 10th & 11th January, 2026 Location: Signature Estates, Hyderabad About Abin Chaudhuri | Founder and Principal Architect, Abin Design Studio Abin Chaudhuri believes that design is a continuing process of discovery. His eponymous studio explores the ‘unknown’ journey by experimenting with materials and technology and engaging art with culture, all while aiming to provide a ‘soul in the shell’. He extends that spirit at Palate by Design by crafting a space where emotion leads the way into a sublime experience.

About Izumi, led by Chef Nooresha Kably Shaped by years of learning and respect for Japanese cuisine, Chef Nooresha Kably brings in this quintessential style while pairing it with bold, fresh palates to every palate. Her restaurant chain, Izumi, focuses on a wholesome experience, bringing those learnings into an Indian context without diluting their authenticity and devotion to flavours that feel honest and alive.

About Palate by Design Palate by Design is a two-day Food × Design festival at Signature Estates, unveiling a rare chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between India’s seven leading designers and seven illustrious restaurants. Through this jugalbandi, seven ephemeral worlds are brought alive, with bold flavours, textures, storytelling, and visual theatre. Hosting an intimate table of 25 guests per meal, the event experience is exclusive and highly sought after.

About Signature Estates Nestled amidst the lush greens of Hyderabad, Signature Estates is a 101-acre private community with 93 bespoke mansions designed for the connoisseur of quiet luxury. Developed by Ramky Signature One Pvt Ltd with masterplanning, architecture, and interior design by Habitat Architects, the estate redefines contemporary villa living through a seamless integration of design, nature, and lifestyle.

