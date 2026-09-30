A Simple Guide to Festive Dressing for Kids

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: "Every festive season, we would put our daughter in a gorgeous outfit and then spend the rest of the evening dealing with a cranky, uncomfortable child," recalls Anjali Desai from Ahmedabad. "Now comfort comes first, and honestly the photos look happier for it too."

Advertisement

Festivals in India are made for dressing up, and children are often the highlight of every family photograph. The challenge is that the most eye-catching outfit is not always the one a child can happily wear for hours. Getting festive dressing right is about balancing tradition and celebration with the simple fact that kids need to move, eat and play through the day.

Advertisement

Comfort is the real foundation

A festive outfit is worn for a long stretch, often across meals, visits and late evenings. Breathable fabrics like cotton and soft silk blends keep a child comfortable, while heavily starched or overly embellished pieces tend to cause fidgeting within the hour. If an outfit has embroidery or embellishment, run a hand along the inside to make sure nothing will scratch or poke through the day.

Advertisement

Choose a style that suits the moment

Traditional ethnic wear is beautiful for pujas and big family gatherings, while indo-western pieces offer a lighter, easier option for casual get-togethers. There is no single right answer. The best choice usually depends on how long the event runs and how active your child is likely to be. Many parents keep one dressier outfit for the main celebration and a simpler festive piece for the smaller gatherings around it.

Mind the small details

Footwear can quietly ruin a festive evening. New, stiff shoes often lead to complaints halfway through, so it helps to break them in a few days earlier or to pick comfortable options in the first place. Keep accessories light and safe for young children, and always pack a familiar, comfortable change of clothes for the moment the festive outfit has done its job.

Let children enjoy their outfits

A child who likes what she is wearing carries herself with more confidence, and that shows in every photograph. Involving your child in the choice, even in a small way, often makes the difference between an outfit that is endured and one that is genuinely enjoyed.

Finding festive wear that gets the balance right

Shopping for festive kidswear online has become far easier, and it lets you compare comfort and style without dragging a tired child through a market. A brand like One Friday brings together festive and everyday kids’ fashion designed with comfort in mind, so you can find pieces that look special and still let your child be a child. That balance is exactly what turns a stressful festive evening into an easy one.

In short

Lead with comfort, match the style to the occasion, sort out the footwear early and let your child feel good in what she wears. Do that, and the festive season becomes about the celebration rather than a running battle over an itchy outfit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)