A Smarter Way to Celebrate Diwali: Upgrade Your Home with an ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Every Indian home knows the Diwali routine. Cupboards get emptied, fans get wiped, the sofa gets moved for the first time all year, and someone always ends up sneezing behind the fridge. Diwali cleaning is a tradition worth keeping, but nobody said you have to do it all on your knees with a jhadu and a pocha.

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This year, let a robot vacuum cleaner handle the floors, and grab one at a festive price in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded. Here's how the ILIFE lineup fits into a busy Indian home.

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Why a Robot Vacuum Makes Sense This Festive Season

Diwali isn't one day of mess. It's weeks of it. Rangoli colors drift across the floor, guests walk in and out, mithai boxes leave crumbs, and firecracker dust settles on everything. Then comes the post-Diwali clean-up.

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A good robot vacuum and mop combo handles this in the background. Schedule it from your phone, and it cleans while you're shopping, cooking, or sitting with family. A daily run keeps fine dust off marble and vitrified tiles before guests arrive.

With over a decade of experience in smart cleaning technology, ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaners has been helping Indian households with everyday cleaning. With a customer base of over 4+ million families, the brand offers a range of robotic vacuum cleaners designed to simplify home cleaning. ILIFE also provides pan-India support, pre-sales assistance, and product demonstrations to help customers understand the features and functionality of their chosen cleaning solution. This Diwali, its range of smart cleaning appliances offers practical options for different homes, cleaning needs, and budgets.

ILIFE T20s Ultra: The Flagship for Large Homes

For the most hands-off experience, start with the ILIFE T20s Ultra. Upgraded to a massive 25,000 Pa suction, it pulls fine dust off tiles and dirt from deep in carpet fibers, and it boosts power automatically when it rolls onto a rug.

The real luxury is the self-emptying station. After each run, the robot empties itself into a 3.5L dock bag that holds around 10 weeks of dirt, so there's no emptying a tiny dustbin every evening.

Upgraded LiDAR navigation and multi-floor mapping handle every level of a duplex. It vacuums and mops together, runs up to 300 minutes per charge, and works with the app, remote, Alexa, or Google Home.

Best for: big families, multi-story homes, and anyone who wants to forget about floor cleaning altogether.

Price around Rs 24,000, including bank offers

ILIFE A30: Serious Suction, Smart Mapping

The ILIFE A30 brings strong cleaning power at a more accessible price. With 13,000 Pa suction, it handles crumbs, dust, and pet hair across different floor types without fuss.

LiDAR navigation builds an accurate map and plans organized routes around sofa legs, dining chairs, and the extra furniture that appears during Diwali gatherings. It vacuums and mops, heads back to its dock to recharge on its own, and supports multi-floor mapping. Run it from the app, the remote, or by voice.

Best for: homes with pets, kids, or heavy festive foot traffic.

Price around Rs 14,000, including bank offers

ILIFE V20: Smart Cleaning on a Sensible Budget

The ILIFE V20 proves you don't need flagship money for a smart clean. It uses SoF (solid-fixed) laser navigation to map your home, with multi-map storage for homes on more than one level.

Its strong suction is plenty for daily dust on tiles and wooden floors, and it steps up automatically on carpets. In the app, you can set schedules, mark no-go zones (handy for keeping it away from the rangoli or puja corner), and send it to high-traffic areas. A low-profile body slides under beds, sofas, and cabinets, where dust hides all year.

Best for: first-time buyers, apartments, and anyone looking for a practical Diwali gift.

Price around Rs 12,000, including bank offers

ILIFE S90 Pro: For Everything Above the Floor

A robot handles floors, but Diwali cleaning also means curtains, sofas, car seats, and shelves. That's where the ILIFE S90 Pro comes in, a cordless handheld vacuum with 35,000 Pa powerful suction and three power settings.

Its auto-empty station pulls dirt into a sealed 2L bag that holds up to 75 days of debris, so you never touch the dust. Six-stage filtration captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns, great for allergy-prone homes, and at 1.37 kg it's easy to carry upstairs.

Best for: upholstery, tight corners, and pairing with any ILIFE robot vacuum.

Price around Rs 12,000, including bank offers

Which ILIFE Should You Bring Home This Diwali?

- Want the best of everything? T20s Ultra, with upgraded 25,000 Pa suction and a self-emptying dock.

- Want strong suction for less? A30, with 13,000 Pa and LiDAR mapping.

- Shopping on a budget? V20, a capable smart cleaner at an easy price.

- Need above-floor cleaning? S90 Pro, the ideal companion to any robot.

Grab ILIFE Deals on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali and Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded

There's no better time to buy. The ILIFE T20s Ultra, A30, V20, and S90 Pro are all part of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded, with festive discounts, bank card offers, and no-cost EMI and exchange deals that bring a premium robot vacuum within easy reach.

Popular models sell out fast during festive sales, so add your pick to the cart or wishlist early and check out the moment the deal goes live.

A Gift That Gets Used Every Day

A smart home appliance is one of the few Diwali gifts that gets used daily. For parents who've swept and mopped by hand for decades, newlyweds setting up their first home, or a sibling living alone in a new city, an ILIFE robot vacuum gives back time every single day.

This festive season, clean smarter, spend more time with the people you love, and let ILIFE take care of the floors. Shop now on Flipkart and Amazon before the sale ends.

Shubh Deepavali to all from ILIFE!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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