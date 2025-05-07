A Startup Founder on an All-India Road Trip Aims to Make Youth Job-Ready

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Kunwar Vaibhav Singh, a seasoned HR professional and founder of career services platform TrueCV, is travelling solo across all 28 states and 6 union territories of India to deliver free Job Readiness Programs to students.

Having already covered Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, Singh has now reached Kanyakumari, impacting thousands of students with practical, industry-aligned career guidance.

Launched in 2022, TrueCV aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and employability by offering resume-building support, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview preparation, and skill-based courses.

"Many graduates are academically strong but lack real-world job search skills," said Singh. "Our goal is to prepare them for what comes next -- whether it's an interview or launching their own venture."

Before founding TrueCV, Vaibhav spent years in corporate HR and established his consulting firm VLS Sourcing in 2014. Today, his YouTube channel TrueCV has over 100,000 subscribers, offering career guidance through videos and podcasts featuring HR leaders from across the country.

The journey is being seen as a unique blend of grassroots outreach and entrepreneurial effort -- aiming to boost youth employability, one campus at a time.

