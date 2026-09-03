A Taste of Thailand: Discover the Spirit of the Elephant at Chang Thai

PRNewswire

Phuket [Thailand], September 3: At Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, Chang Thai invites guests to discover the spirit of Thailand through an authentic culinary journey inspired by one of the country's most enduring symbols—the elephant, or chang.

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In Thailand, the elephant represents wisdom, strength and harmony. For centuries, elephants have been part of the nation's cultural heritage, from accompanying kings into battle and guiding monks on pilgrimages to standing as symbols of peace and protection in temple art. At Chang Thai, this legacy inspires an approach to dining that celebrates the balance between tradition, nature and contemporary Thai cuisine.

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A Culinary Experience Rooted in Sustainability

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Just as elephants live in harmony with their natural surroundings, Chang Thai believes that every dish should respect the land and communities from which its ingredients come.

The restaurant places an emphasis on sustainably grown herbs, responsibly farmed seafood and locally sourced produce from trusted Thai farmers. Each ingredient is carefully selected to deliver freshness and authentic flavour while supporting more responsible choices for the environment and local communities.

A Journey Through Thai Flavours

Chang Thai's menu celebrates the rich culinary diversity of Thailand, bringing together beloved classics, bold southern flavours and contemporary signature creations.

Famous Classics showcase dishes that have introduced Thai cuisine to diners around the world, including Pad Thai, Tom Yum and Green Curry.

Southern Inspirations capture the bold and vibrant character of southern Thailand, with fiery curries and coastal treasures inspired by Phuket and the Andaman Sea.

Signature Creations offer modern interpretations of Thai cuisine, combining traditional flavours with contemporary culinary techniques. Each creation reflects the elephant's distinctive balance of strength and grace.

Through its menu and philosophy, Chang Thai offers more than a dining experience—it is an invitation to explore Thailand through its flavours, culture and connection to nature.

Whether enjoying a leisurely lunch or an evening dinner, guests can experience the diverse tastes of Thailand in an inviting setting at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach.

Dining Information

Chang Thai

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Open daily

Lunch: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Dinner: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

About Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a beachfront resort nestled between Patong and Tri-Trang Beach, surrounded by lush tropical landscapes and the Andaman Sea. The resort offers a range of accommodation, dining experiences, swimming pools, spa facilities, recreational activities and event spaces, providing a relaxed tropical escape for families, couples and travellers.

As part of the Marriott International portfolio, the resort combines the natural beauty of Phuket with thoughtful hospitality and a variety of experiences designed to help guests discover the destination.

For more information about Chang Thai and Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, please contact the resort at https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hktmb-phuket-marriott-resort-and-spa-merlin-beach/overview/

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