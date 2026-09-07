A Timeless Expression of Emotion

VMPL

Lengnau [Switzerland], September 7: Rado unveils its new brand campaign, The Search, starring global brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan on a personal quest inspired by memories of his loved one. Wearing a Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, he is driven to transform a sentiment into something tangible and lasting, embarking on a journey that leads him to the heart of Rado's universe. Through the brand's mastery of materials, his vision gradually takes shape as the Centrix Open Heart Diamonds in plasma high-tech ceramic. Distinguished by a light silver mother-of-pearl dial and an open-heart design, the timepiece reveals a glimpse of the movement within, forging a unique connection between wearer and watch through its visible beating heart. Built around a powerful narrative, the campaign reveals the expertise, passion and attention to detail that bring meaningful ideas to life.

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THE SPARK OF AN IDEA

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What if the most meaningful gift could not be found, but had to be created from the heart? In its newest brand video, The Search, Rado invites the audience on a deeply personal and cinematic journey alongside global brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. The campaign explores a universal desire: to capture a feeling and transform it into something that lasts forever.

More than a story about a watch, The Search is a tale of inspiration, affection and imagination. Wearing the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, a timepiece that reflects his spirit of adventure and his constant pursuit of new possibilities, Hrithik Roshan embarks on a journey shaped by memories of his loved one. Those memories spark a desire to create something truly special. Not simply a gift, but an object capable of preserving a cherished sentiment. Little by little, a concept emerges, driven by the belief that some people deserve something made uniquely for them.

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FROM EMOTION TO CREATION

With this thought in mind, Hrithik starts sketching a framework, searching for a form capable of expressing what words cannot convey. What begins as a fleeting feeling evolves into a clear vision, leading him to the heart of Rado's world. There, surrounded by designers and engineers, imagination begins its transformation into reality.

The scene beautifully captures the creative process, revealing the artistry and innovation that have defined Rado throughout its history. As he explores shapes, materials and finishes, Hrithik is naturally drawn to plasma high-tech ceramic, which he wears himself and admires for its comfort, distinctive metallic appearance and innovative character. Captivated by its exceptional qualities, he knows it is the perfect choice for the piece he imagines.

A STORY WRITTEN BY TIME

Throughout the journey, fragments of the past continue to surface. A smile. A glance. A shared moment suspended in time. As the idea gradually comes to life, it becomes far more than an object. It becomes the embodiment of an intimate intention, shaped by memories and brought to life through creativity and expertise.

In its latest brand campaign, Rado illustrates that the most significant creations begin with emotion. The journey culminates in the Centrix Open Heart Diamonds in plasma high-tech ceramic, a watch conceived by Hrithik as a tribute to timeless grace. Its sophisticated light silver mother-of-pearl dial and open-heart design reveal the beating movement within, creating an intimate connection between the wearer and the watch while reflecting the sentiment behind its conception. Crafted in Rado's signature material, the watch embodies refinement, elegance and enduring beauty, reflecting a distinctive aesthetic that transcends trends.

In the video’s closing moments, Hrithik unveils the Centrix Open Heart Diamonds, transforming a heartfelt vision into a thoughtful present. Beneath the night sky, the Rado anchor appears among the stars, bringing together inspiration, passion and destiny in a powerful visual metaphor.

With The Search, Rado reaffirms that the time is now to celebrate the moments that matter most and the people behind them. True luxury is not about keeping time. It's about giving it meaning and how you Feel It.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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