VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 11: In today's fast-paced and often disconnected world, many individuals find themselves asking: Who am I, really? What is my true purpose? Am I on the right path? These timeless questions lie at the heart of Amit Vinod Katkoria's powerful new book, What's Your Path? A Guide to Living Your Dharma (Svadharma)--a spiritual and practical guide for those seeking to live a life of authenticity, meaning, and soulful alignment.

Katkoria's work stands at the intersection of ancient Eastern philosophy and contemporary self-development. Drawing deeply from the yogic tradition, particularly the concept of dharma (one's soul path or sacred duty), the author invites readers to explore their true essence and uncover the unique role they are meant to play in the world.

Advertisement

At the core of the book lies the Dharma Types framework--five soul archetypes that serve as guiding templates for self-discovery:

-The Seeker - one who yearns for truth and higher knowledge

Advertisement

-The Creator - the visionary, artist, or innovator driven to build or express

-The Healer - a nurturer who is attuned to the pain and healing of others

-The Teacher - one called to share wisdom, truth, and insight

-The Rebel - the disruptor, change-maker, and non-conformist

Each type is not just explained, but illuminated through storytelling, reflection exercises, and spiritual insights that allow readers to identify with their inner archetype and begin aligning their choices accordingly.

More Than a Book--A Sacred Process

What makes What's Your Path? stand out is its unique blend of spiritual depth and grounded practicality. Katkoria does not simply explain concepts--he leads the reader through a process of awakening. Each chapter is carefully constructed to peel back layers of resistance, conditioning, and fear that often hold us back from living our svadharma (true calling).

Through meditative reflections, soul-inquiry questions, and integrated practices, the reader is not just learning--they are transforming. The author's calm, compassionate voice invites introspection and deep connection with one's intuitive wisdom.

This book also explores the inner obstacles that prevent us from walking our path--such as the ego, societal expectations, fear of change, and attachment to false identities. With great clarity, Katkoria explains how these inner blocks can be lovingly dismantled, paving the way for a more awakened, empowered life.

Amit Katkoria: A Modern Mystic with a Mission

Amit Vinod Katkoria brings an impressive background to this work. As a modern-day mystic, yoga teacher, and transformational guide, he is the founder of Yoga Bliss, a Yoga Alliance-registered school where he has mentored seekers, students, and leaders across the world. With over a decade of experience, Amit is a certified E-RYT 500 yoga teacher and a rebalancing bodywork therapist.

What makes his voice unique is the way he merges ancient Indian spiritual traditions--yoga, tantra, chakra wisdom--with contemporary insights from neuroscience, epigenetics, and conscious leadership. This synthesis results in a guide that is not only spiritually nourishing but intellectually stimulating and highly relevant to modern life.

Katkoria's presence in the book is deeply felt--his writing is infused with lived wisdom, gentle authority, and heartfelt encouragement. He does not speak at the reader but walks with them, offering companionship on the journey of self-realization.

Who Is This Book For?

What's Your Path? is for anyone standing at a life crossroads, searching for meaning beyond material success or external validation. It speaks especially to:

-Yoga and meditation practitioners seeking deeper understanding of dharma

-Coaches, healers, and teachers navigating their own alignment

-Spiritual seekers looking for clarity and inner direction

-Creatives, entrepreneurs, and leaders who want to integrate soul-purpose with their work

-Anyone facing a major life transition--career, relationship, or spiritual awakening

Published by India's leading publishing house, Astitva Prakashan, this book doesn't offer cookie-cutter advice or quick-fix solutions. Instead, it gently nudges readers to slow down, listen within, and reconnect with their sacred essence--the part of them that knows why they are here.

A Timeless Message for the Modern Soul

In a time when burnout, disconnection, and spiritual emptiness are becoming the norm, What's Your Path? offers a much-needed invitation to return home--to our truth, to our power, to our soul.

Through his thoughtful and accessible writing, Amit Katkoria reminds us that purpose is not something to be achieved, but something to be remembered. Each of us carries a blueprint within us, and when we align with it, life flows with grace, power, and meaning.

For those ready to stop drifting and start living, this book is the lighthouse guiding the way. What's Your Path? is not just a read--it is an experience of remembering who you truly are.

Buy Book: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9370022503

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)