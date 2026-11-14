A Village. A Nest. A 35-Day Sacrifice. Panorama Studios Expands Its Tamil Slate with KOODU in Association with Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: Panorama Studios, under the leadership of producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, announces KOODU, its Tamil film, in association with Skymoon Entertainment, represented by M. Ganesh, and Cult Digital, represented by Suunil Jaiin and Aditya Joshi.

Inspired by an extraordinary true story, the film brings to life a heartwarming tale of compassion, humanity and the remarkable things that can happen when an entire community comes together.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Joyal Vijay, KOODU is an emotionally engaging drama set in a Tamil Nadu village, where a rare species of bird lays its eggs inside an electrical transformer. Faced with an unexpected dilemma, the villagers make an extraordinary choice: they voluntarily give up electricity for 35 days to protect the fragile nest and the lives it holds.

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Blending warmth, humour and emotion, KOODU celebrates the spirit of togetherness and the power of collective compassion. Moving beyond conventional notions of heroism, the film shines a light on ordinary people and their extraordinary ability to make a difference.

With its culturally rooted setting and universally relatable emotions, KOODU promises to be an uplifting cinematic experience for audiences across generations.

Shot extensively in authentic village locations, the film features a celebrated ensemble cast of established Tamil actors and acclaimed performers, including VJ Kathirravan, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Satheesh, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Namo Narayana, Sha Ra, Charles Vinod, Anitha Sampath, Sasi Selvaraj, Dravid Selvam, VJ Ashiq and Thana Lakshmi. The music, composed by Manoj Krishna, further enhances its emotional depth and charm.

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PRODUCERS’ STATEMENTS

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, "As producers, we are always looking for stories that offer something different. KOODU stood out because it is rooted in a real incident and brings together emotion, warmth and a lovely sense of community. It's a story we believe will strike a chord with audiences."

Abhishek Phatak, Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said, "KOODU reminds us that humanity is not always about doing something big. Sometimes, it's about making a small sacrifice for another living being. The fact that an entire village came together to protect a bird's nest is both touching and inspiring. We felt this story needed to reach a wider audience."

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M. Ganesh, Producer, Skymoon Entertainment, “What makes KOODU special is the beautiful thought at its heart. It is a story that celebrates humanity, togetherness and the power of small gestures. We hope its warmth and emotions resonate with audiences everywhere.”

Aditya Joshi, Producer, Cult Digital, “KOODU is a story that stayed with us for its sincerity and emotional strength. It reflects how stories deeply rooted in our surroundings can connect with people everywhere. We are proud to be associated with a film that celebrates compassion and the spirit of community.”

Panorama Studios presents KOODU, in association with Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital.

Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, M. Ganesh, Suunil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi and Lisha P. Chandran.

Co-producer: Rajesh Menon.

Creative Producer: Abhinav Mehrotra.

Director: Joyal Vijay.

Music Composer: Manoj Krishna.

An inspiring emotional drama rooted in an extraordinary true story.

A PANORAMA STUDIOS WORLDWIDE RELEASE

KOODU – COMING SOON

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